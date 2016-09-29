Teen wanted in campus shooting now in custody

Photo by: Provided The photo of Robbie Patton, 18, of Champaign, wanted in a fatal shooting Sunday in Campustown, taken as he was booked in to the Champaign County Jail late Thursday night. Other Related Content 'Spilled drink' triggered Campustown shooting

URBANA — A Champaign teen wanted in last weekend's fatal shooting near the University of Illinois campus has been arrested.

The Champaign County Jail confirmed that Robbie Patton, 18, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Washington Street, Champaign, was booked in to the jail at 10:24 p.m. Thursday. Champaign police said in a release that he turned himself in about 10:15 p.m.

Patton's bond was set at $5 million. He is scheduled to appear in arraignment court on Friday afternoon.

