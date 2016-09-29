Teen wanted in campus shooting now in custody

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thu, 09/29/2016 - 11:50pm | Tim Mitchell
robbie patton newest booking photo.jpg
Photo by: Provided
The photo of Robbie Patton, 18, of Champaign, wanted in a fatal shooting Sunday in Campustown, taken as he was booked in to the Champaign County Jail late Thursday night.

URBANA — A Champaign teen wanted in last weekend's fatal shooting near the University of Illinois campus has been arrested.

The Champaign County Jail confirmed that Robbie Patton, 18, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Washington Street, Champaign, was booked in to the jail at 10:24 p.m. Thursday. Champaign police said in a release that he turned himself in about 10:15 p.m.

Patton's bond was set at $5 million. He is scheduled to appear in arraignment court on Friday afternoon.

More on this story as it develops.

Skepticity wrote 1 hour 2 min ago

A "teen"... why, why why does the News-Gazette insist upon labeling criminals and alleged murderers "teens"?

I know that his age is 18, which qualifies him, but there is no reason to constantly use the " teen" label in this context. How about "parolee"?

I am glad that the alleged shooter is in custody. 