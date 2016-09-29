Teen wanted in campus shooting now in custody
Surveillance video from Green and Third
URBANA — A Champaign teen wanted in last weekend's fatal shooting near the University of Illinois campus has been arrested.
The Champaign County Jail confirmed that Robbie Patton, 18, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Washington Street, Champaign, was booked in to the jail at 10:24 p.m. Thursday. Champaign police said in a release that he turned himself in about 10:15 p.m.
Patton's bond was set at $5 million. He is scheduled to appear in arraignment court on Friday afternoon.
More on this story as it develops.
A "teen"... why, why why does the News-Gazette insist upon labeling criminals and alleged murderers "teens"?
I know that his age is 18, which qualifies him, but there is no reason to constantly use the " teen" label in this context. How about "parolee"?
I am glad that the alleged shooter is in custody.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.