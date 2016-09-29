UPDATE: 55 years in prison for killing friend

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Kyjuan Dorsey during his sentencing hearing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana Thursday September 29, 2016. Other Related Content Witness shot before 1st chance to testify puts defendant at crime scene

UPDATED AT 11:10 A.M.

URBANA — An Urbana man who shot and killed his own friend while firing at someone else last year will spend what is effectively the rest of his life in prison.

“How many times does this court have to sentence young men over and over to the rest of their life in prison? It’s a tragedy,” said Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis.

On Thursday, the veteran jurist sentenced Kyjuan Dorsey, 20, to 55 years in prison for the murder of his friend, Jeremy O’Neal, 18, and another 25 years in prison to be served after that for shooting Marquise Burnett, 19, in the leg.

Mr. O’Neal was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by his friend, Demetrius Lane, on the evening of Oct. 19, 2015. Dorsey, of the 200 block of South Dodson Drive, was in the back seat.

The trio headed to the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue in Champaign, where Dorsey was intent on shooting rival Mark Washington, 22, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark.

Testimony at Dorsey’s jury trial in August revealed that shots were fired from Lane’s car and that gunfire was returned, prompting Lane to duck down and speed down the street, crashing into another car.

That’s when Dorsey apparently fired his gun, hitting Mr. O’Neal in the back of the head at close range, killing him instantly.

In the exchange of bullets, Burnett was shot in the leg. He and his brother, Washington, were both outside the home on Beardsley.

Before imposing the sentence, Difanis heard from five correctional officers at the county jail about disciplinary incidents, some violent, that Dorsey has been involved in while in custody the last 11 months.

One of those involved a Jan. 25 verbal altercation in a classroom between Dorsey and Mark Washington that resulted in Dorsey getting a warning.

Other correctional officers testified about jail incidents in February, April, May and September that resulted in discipline for Dorsey, three of which involved physical assaults on other inmates.

In two of three attacks, officers testified that Robbie Patton, 18, who is wanted for a weekend murder in Campustown and the shooting of three others, was involved. Anthony Fowler was also involved in at least one, testimony showed.

It was Fowler, 26, of Urbana, who authorities believe tried to kill Lane, the state’s star witness in Dorsey’s murder trial, on the eve of Lane’s testimony. Fowler is awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for that June 27 shooting of Lane, who recovered from gunshots to the chest and went on to testify in Dorsey’s second trial in August.

In the meantime, Fowler was also convicted earlier this month of unlawful use of weapons by a felon for having a gun in a vehicle last December. He faces two to 10 years in prison when sentenced for that in October.

Dorsey’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, presented no mitigating evidence on behalf of his client.

Clark argued for no fewer than 65 years in prison for Dorsey, who she said should never “set foot in public again.” She said he deliberately sought to shoot Washington on the day he killed his own friend.

She said his criminal career started at age 12 with a theft and included other juvenile convictions for retail theft and burglary; he was imprisoned for the latter.

Conceding that Dorsey had a terrible childhood — a father in prison, a mother who lost her parental rights, and life in foster care — Clark said Dorsey never took advantage of services available to him to get his aggressive behavior under control.

She noted that he only finished the tenth grade, has never held a job and smoked cannabis daily prior to his arrest.

“What he is, is a major part of the problem we have in Champaign County,” urging Difanis to send a message to other weed-smoking, unemployed young men who engage in gun violence regularly.

Vargas argued that Dorsey has never had any positive male role models in his short life.

“He’s a 20-year-old raised by wolves. There is nobody watching over him. He did not come from a stable home. I’m not making excuses for him,” said Vargas, adding 45 years would at least “give him something to look forward to.”

Before imposing sentence, Difanis also heard from Mr. O’Neal’s mother. After reading an emotion-packed prepared statement about the loss of her son for about three minutes, Angela O’Neal urged her son’s friend to change.

“God and me forgive you, but you gotta turn your life to him,” she said.

Difanis agreed that “the state does a rotten job of raising children” but said the facts of the case warranted a long sentence.

He then took a swipe at Clark and Vargas, neither of whom directly addressed the sentence that Dorsey should receive for shooting Burnett in the leg.

“Nobody has mentioned Marquise Burnett,” Difanis said, noting that the sentence for aggravated battery with a firearm has to be served consecutive to the sentence for the murder of Mr. O’Neal.

Dorsey will have to serve all the 55 years for murder and at least 21 years of the sentence for aggravated battery with a firearm.

