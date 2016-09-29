UPDATE: Early voting draws a crowd

URBANA — By tradition, Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten sees to it that he is the first person in the county to cast a ballot when early voting begins.

That was the case again this morning when Hulten was the first person in Champaign County to vote in the 2016 general election.

But he had plenty of company at the Brookens Administrative Center.

When Hulten opened the door to the clerk’s office this morning, Greg Springer and Mike Hirschler, both of Urbana, were there to cast ballots. A woman who didn’t wish to give her name soon joined them, as did Champaign County Board member Chris Alix, and Wayne Williams, the treasure of state Rep. Carol Ammons campaign committee.

By 8:03 a.m. all six voters had been processed.

Hulten said he had never before seen a line of voters on the first day of early voting.

“Let’s hope this is a good sign,” he said. Hulten hopes to have 30,000 people vote before Nov. 8. Four years ago there were 20,000 early voters in Champaign County.

“That means we’ll have maybe 60,000 vote on November 8th, which would make things a lot more manageable for our staff and for voters,” he said.

There are several advantages to voting early, Hulten said, one of which is that it keeps various campaigns and political parties from calling you in the weeks before the election.

“They’ll stop mailing you and phone calling you. It’s a nice way to make it stop,” he said. “I can’t turn off the TV commercials, though.”

Kacich's original story

URBANA — Early and by-mail voting for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Illinois, said Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten.

"Voters can begin voting today, by mail or in person, for any reason, and take advantage of the convenience. Voters concerned about long lines on Election Day should consider voting early, or voting by mail," Hulten said.

Registered voters may vote early in person at the county clerk's office in the Brookens Administrative Building, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Extended voting hours also will be available at Brookens several times over the next six weeks.

Voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, the Columbus Day holiday. The clerk's office also will be open at Brookens until 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.

On the weekend before Election Day, the clerk's office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5-6.

And it will be open the day before Election Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 24 — 15 days before the Nov. 8 election — eight additional early voting locations will be available. A ninth will become available on Oct. 31.

More information about the early voting locations and schedules — including sites on the University of Illinois campus, in Champaign, Mahomet, Rantoul, St. Joseph and Tolono — can be found at champaigncountyclerk.com/ev/ or by contacting the county clerk's office.

Any voter validly registered in Champaign County may vote at any early voting location during the early voting period.

But once a vote is cast, it is final and cannot revoked.

Registered voters can request to vote by mail by visiting champaigncounty clerk.com/vbm/ and filling out the secure online request form for a vote-by-mail ballot; by calling the clerk's office at 217-384-3724; or by emailing mail@champaigncountyclerk.com.

Voters with other election-related questions may contact Hulten at 217-384-3724, or by email at mail@champaigncounty clerk.com.