60-year sentence for July 2015 shooting death

URBANA — For the second time in as many days, a Champaign County judge sentenced a young man to the rest of his life in prison for a gun-related murder.

Judge Tom Difanis handed a 60-year prison sentence to Brandon Collier, 22, of the 300 block of East Hill Street for the July 13, 2015, shooting death of Terron Jackson.

The 30-year-old Champaign man was described by his mother and sister as a fun-loving, life-of-the-party person who was an excellent cook and had a flair for fashion.

He was shot to death in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, where he and others had gone to check out a commotion nearby.

A jury convicted Collier of Mr. Jackson's murder in late June, and on Friday, Difanis rejected a last-ditch effort by defense attorney Stephen Richards of Chicago to win a new trial for Collier by presenting testimony from a young woman who claimed she saw another man fire the gun that felled Mr. Jackson.

Difanis declared the teen had no credibility, dismissed the request for a new trial, then proceeded to sentencing.

In a courtroom packed with about three dozen supporters of both Mr. Jackson and Collier, as well as six Champaign police detectives who worked the case, First Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler argued for a 75-year sentence.

The prosecutor said there was "absolutely no discernible reason" for the shooting except Collier's alcohol- and cannabis-fueled decision to "get angry" and "shoot randomly" into the group of people who headed toward the Holly Hill home where he was partying.

Testimony at trial revealed there had been a commotion around the corner at a Hedge Road home where Collier's sister, April Collier, 23, and a group of women confronted Malik Chapple about him having two girlfriends at the same time.

One of his girlfriends sprayed Mace into Chapple's face so he retreated into the house to flush his eyes and came back out angry. He picked up a discarded box fan from the driveway and either hit or threatened to hit April Collier's car with it. She and her friends drove off around the corner to the house on Holly Hill where her brother was, angry about what had just happened.

Mr. Jackson and at least three other females walked up the street to see what was happening and were fired upon by Collier, who was on the porch. Only Mr. Jackson was hit.

Collier, Ziegler said, created a "tremendous risk of harm" to the people in that Garden Hills neighborhood who he said "should not have their neighborhood turned into a shooting gallery."

Richards argued that even the minimum 45 years in prison amounted to a life sentence for his client.

"A lot of people don't live to 75. It means he dies in prison. There's something very horrible about that ... and factually cruel to him," Richards said.

Richards said he didn't think stricter sentences for gun-related crimes were having much deterrent effect.

"Deterrence has no bearing here because it's clear this was kind of a random act," said Richards, not conceding his client's guilt.

Collier declined to say anything to Difanis, who had already heard tearful statements from Mr. Jackson's mother and sister about the devastating effect his death has had on their family.

Turning his attention to the friends and family of Collier and Mr. Jackson, Difanis said he realized many of their lives had likely previously been touched by violence. And while the career prosecutor and judge said he has had to sentence far too many young men for similar crimes, he reiterated that he had to consider deterrence when choosing the number of years. On Thursday, he sentenced Kyjuan Dorsey, 20, to 80 years in prison for the October 2015 murder of one man and the shooting of another.

"To those of us in the criminal justice system, it almost chips away at your soul. You can't give up. You have to assume Mr. Collier's sentence may affect some other young man who may decide not to go out in a car and shoot other rival members of another group or get a gun and commit a robbery."

Collier had no prior felony convictions and only alcohol violations and cannabis possession in his past.

He showed little reaction as he was taken from the courtroom. His family was escorted out of the courthouse first while Mr. Jackson's friends and family left after the others had gone.

Collier has to serve 100 percent of the sentence but was given credit for about 14 months already served.