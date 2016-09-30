Area history, Sept. 30, 2016

Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Thomas Molloy of Rantoul purchased 214 acres of land from the University of Illinois. The transaction was disclosed through Bruce Henderson.

In 1966, two Illinois Central trains were to bring fans to Champaign for the Illinois-Michigan State football game. A 14-car train from Springfield, via Clinton, was set to arrive at the Stadium Drive platforms at 12:30 p.m. and depart at 4:15 p.m. A 22-car train from Chicago was to arrive at 12:45 p.m. and depart at 4:20 p.m., also from the Stadium Drive platforms.

In 2001, no Rocky Harvey dives into the end zone this time — just a disgusted tailback standing on the sidelines during the final moments as the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines pounded No. 22 Illinois, 45-20, at Michigan Stadium.