Campustown shooting suspect's bond left at $5 million

URBANA — A Champaign man accused of the murder of one man and the wounding of three others on Sunday made his first appearance before a Champaign County judge Friday.

Robbie Patton, 18, whose last known address was on East Washington Street, was arraigned by Judge Brett Olmstead on three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting Mr. Korchev’s friends, Erik Lasaine and Robert Shepard, and a third man who was not with them, Moses Lopez.

Police have said Mr. Korchev and Lasaine were shot in the back. The other two were shot in the arm. All were wounded as they walked on the sidewalk along the Boneyard Creek just north of the 300 block of East Green Street in the heart of Campustown about 12:38 a.m. on Sept. 25.

At Patton’s request, Olmstead appointed the public defender for the recently-paroled teen and left his bond at the $5 million set Tuesday by Judge Tom Difanis when the charges were filed.

If convicted of the murder, Patton faces 20 to 60 years in prison. If convicted of the aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, he faces 6 to 30 years in prison.

Olmstead told him to be back in court at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11.

It was about 10:15 p.m. Thursday when Patton walked into the satellite jail on Lierman Avenue in east Urbana and announced his presence.

“He had some people with him. As soon as he was placed into custody, they left. I don’t know who brought him or dropped him off,” said Lt. Dave Shaffer, who heads up the Champaign Police Department’s 15-member detective division.

But Patton’s decision to turn himself in had police officers expressing relief that no one else, including Patton, was harmed.

Shaffer said every police officer in Champaign County was aware that Patton was wanted for the Campustown shootings.

“That contributed in some sense to him turning himself in. That ability to move about freely was becoming increasingly difficult every hour,” said Shaffer, who couldn’t say where Patton has been since Sunday.

“We believe he remained locally. A lot of resources were dedicated to finding and arresting him. To have him in custody changes the dynamic and the pace of some things,” he said.

“This has been a long week. We’ve invested a ton of hours since this incident happened,” he said, adding that any time there’s a homicide, the entire division of detectives mobilizes.

“There’s two sides (to the investigation). One is finding the people and pursuing the information to make the case. And once the suspect is identified, there is finding him and getting him into custody,” Shaffer said.

And all the while, he said, they have to continue to track down information.

“For the last two days, the work has not stopped. We are continuing to investigate the case,” he said.

Shaffer said a detective was sent to the jail Thursday night to speak to Patton but he said Patton asked for an attorney.

In addition to the shootings part of Sunday’s melee, detectives are trying to figure out who beat Patton’s friend in the parking lot outside the apartment, possibly motivating Patton to open fire in retaliation.

There is video of that attack that Shaffer said police may make public in the future if they need help identifying suspects.

“There is a lot of work to do but we are pleased with the progress of the case at this point,” said Shaffer.

