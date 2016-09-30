Candidate Q&As: Champaign County coroner

In the fifth in a series of candidate Q&As to run between now and Nov. 8, we spotlight the race for Champaign County coroner, pitting Republican incumbent Duane Northrup of Mahomet against Democratic challenger Alexander Rounds of Urbana.

Rounds and Northrup will appear at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the NAACP and The News-Gazette. It will be held at the Champaign City Council chambers, 102 N. Neil St., C.

Duane Northrup

Republican, Mahomet

1. How are you qualified to be the county coroner?

I. Similar to most other county-wide elected positions, the office of coroner has minimal statutory requirements to run for public office. Despite this fact, electors should take into account the experience, training, knowledge and educational background of the candidates running for the position of county coroner.

Served as the elected Champaign County coroner from 2004-Present

Served as a Champaign County deputy coroner from 2001-2004

Since joining the coroner's office in 2001, I have:

a. Personally investigated more than 1,200 deaths including homicides, suicides and accidental deaths.

b. As the elected coroner of Champaign County, I have overseen/supervised the investigation of more than 10,000 deaths including homicides, suicides and accidental deaths since 2004.

c. Supervised the addition and subsequent operation of a regional autopsy facility located at the Champaign County coroner's office including the hiring of a board certified forensic pathologist and training of the forensic autopsy technicians since 2011. Our regional morgue facility provides autopsy services for Champaign County and eight other counties located in central Illinois resulting in significant savings to Champaign County and increased revenue.

d. Received gubernatorial appointment to serve as a board member for the newly created Illinois Coroner Training Board, which oversees approval of statewide coroner training and continuing education.

e. Served as a board member and the current president of the Illinois Association of County Officials (IACO) representing all county-wide officials and providing annual continuing educational training for elected and appointed county officials throughout the entire state.

f. Served as a board member (2006-2009) and past president (2009) of the Illinois Coroner and Medical Examiners Association.

g. Received appointment as a member of the East Central Illinois Fatality Review Team charged with reviewing deaths of the elderly and adults with disabilities.

h. Served as former member (2001-2015) and chair of the Champaign Area Child Death Review Team and vice chair of the Executive Council for all Illinois Child Death Review Teams. (DCFS)

i. Completed over 500 hours of training/continuing education in the field of death investigation including, but not limited to, 40 hours of Lead Homicide Investigator Training, 30 hours of Blood Spatter Training, 40 hours of New Coroner Training, 24 hours of Basic Traffic Crash Investigation, and 40 hour Mandatory Firearms Training Course.

j. Completed 40 hours of Medicolegal Death Investigation training, 32 hours of Advanced Medicolegal Death Investigation Training and successfully completed exam certification to become a Registered Diplomat with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigation (2005-2010).

k. Received approval, by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, as a presenter/trainer to newly elected Illinois coroners on multiple areas of death investigation during the new coroner 40-hour course in 2009 and 2013.

l. Provided education/training to Elderly Service Officers from police departments throughout the state of Illinois per request of the Illinois attorney general's office annually for several years.

m. A.A.S. Degree in criminal justice

n. Successfully pursued and obtained grant funds to purchase a walk-in cooler/freezer unit for the regional morgue facility and a 20-foot mass fatality response trailer with equipment.

o. Member of the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiner's Association legislative committee

p. Member of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency

2. What changes are needed immediately in the office? What changes can be made two or three years into your term?

There are no major changes currently needed in the coroner's office however; I have several minor changes in the works currently which I plan to implement by Jan. 1, 2017. Some of these minor changes include implementing the ability for family members to order copies of reports online and pay for them with a credit card. Additionally, funeral directors will be able to pay cremation fees online with a credit card.

I have learned over the past 12 years as coroner that it is difficult to predict what changes may be needed two or three years into the future due to the fact death investigation is constantly evolving. I can say with a reasonable degree of certainty that more demands and expectations will be placed on the field of death investigation by state and federal governments which will direct many future changes. For example, the U.S. Department of Justice has commissioned studies and working groups over the past several years to look into improving all aspects of death investigation ranging from required minimum certifications for death investigators and morgue/autopsy facilities to laboratories developing new and improved scientific testing methods.

3. Is the staffing of the coroner's office adequate?

Staffing at the coroner's office has been less than adequate dating back to before I joined the office as a deputy coroner. Most coroner offices throughout the state of Illinois operate with sub-minimum to minimum staffing levels considering they must have personnel available 24 hours per day/seven days per week and oftentimes must respond to more than one death scene at the same time. I am fortunate and grateful the Champaign County Board granted my request in 2015 for an additional full-time investigator. This brought the total number of full-time investigators from 3 to 4. This has brought my office from the sub-minimum staffing level to the minimum staffing level I believe is required to respond to current caseloads however; it does not take into account additional staffing requirements during periodic spikes in deaths requiring investigations, employee vacations and other utilized benefit time.

4. What is your opinion of the county's building needs as proposed in County Administrator Rick Snider's report, and how would that plan affect you and the coroner's office?

I have read the presentation and I am aware of the many county facility needs through discussions with Administrator Snider and Facilities Director Dana Brenner as well as many previous discussions with former county board member Stan James whose background was in property maintenance. All buildings/facilities require annual maintenance, repairs, and upkeep and I believe most citizens understand that as buildings age, the maintenance, upkeep and repairs become more frequent and costlier. Since joining the coroner's office in 2001, I have experienced four separate locations that housed the operations of the coroner's office due to lack of adequate facilities available for this specialized purpose. The completion of construction on the current coroner's office, with morgue and autopsy facilities, in 2011 culminated from years of requests and discussions with the county board regarding the need for such a facility. I am certain there will come a time in the not so distant future when there will be a need for maintenance/repairs to the coroner's office. I do believe it is time for the county board to lock in a definitive plan for addressing the current facility needs as well as future needs.

I would like to think the plan would include provisions for maintenance and upkeep of all county facilities, including the coroner's office. The functions of the coroner's office could be drastically affected by the outcome of the proposed plan. Any large facility repair/replacement costs that have a large financial impact on the county's general corporate budget has the potential to affect the operating budget of the coroner's office as well.

5. Do you think the state needs to make any changes, legislatively or administratively, to improve the office of county coroner?

I believe the Legislature has already taken steps, at the request of Illinois coroners, to improve the office of county coroner by passing Public Act 099-0408 establishing the Illinois Coroner Training Board. Illinois coroners have traditionally been on the forefront in regards to minimum required training standards including some of the highest annual CEU requirements compared to other county-wide elected officials in Illinois and other states. Creation of the Coroner Training Board will enhance the ability to provide additional training to all Illinois coroners and deputy coroners.

There are many legislative changes the state and federal government could make to improve the ability of Illinois coroners to complete death investigations to the best of their ability.

The federal government could amend federal statutes regarding release of medical records to coroners investigating deaths of veterans to match state laws which are less restrictive.

State government could pass the coroner trauma fund to provide additional financial assistance to coroners in counties with hospital trauma centers to help deflect the additional financial burdens incurred by coroners when patients are transported into trauma centers from other counties. Currently, hospital trauma centers receive additional money from the State of Illinois Trauma Fund for treatment provided to these patients however; counties do not receive any financial assistance for the autopsies and/or investigations that must be performed by the coroner.

State government could pass legislation requiring all physicians and pharmacies to participate in the state Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP). This would help to reduce the number of persons obtaining prescription medications from multiple physicians (doctor shopping) and possibly reduce the number of overdoses on prescriptions. Additionally, coroners should be given direct access to this program when investigating possible overdose deaths. Illinois has a PMP program currently however; physicians and pharmacies are not required to use it making it less effective.

State government should honor their commitment to providing public aid assistance for cremation/burial of the indigent and they should be required to reimburse each funeral home within a maximum of 30 days after receiving the invoice. This would drastically reduce the number of cases where family members of decedents cannot find a funeral home willing to handle the final disposition of an indigent person.

State and/or federalgovernment should provide financial incentives to students going to college to become physicians who choose to pursue a degree in Pathology with board certification in Forensic Pathology similar to incentives provided for nurses and teachers. These Forensic Pathologists would then have a portion of their college expenses forgiven for each year they worked in Illinois following graduation. There is severe shortage of Forensic Pathologists with fewer than 500 in the United States creating situations where many coroners travel hours to get to the nearest autopsy facility and sometimes have to wait two or more days to get an autopsy performed.

Alexander Rounds

Democrat, Urbana

1. How are you qualified to be the county coroner?

The legal qualifications are minimal; nearly anyone qualifies to be coroner in Illinois. But to be a good coroner takes a special kind of person; To be able to understand the requirements of investigators, courts and the rest of the legal system, to understand anatomy and by what mechanisms people die, to be able to testify in court clearly, factually, and in a manner understandable by lay people. Also, to be able to protect death scenes, especially as it relates to possible contamination of a crime scene.

The coroner is an administrator, and as such needs to be able to assure his staff has adequate training, motivation and compensation. But the coroner is also responsible for performing all the functions his deputies perform.

My qualifications then are perfectly suited for the office. I was a reserve police officer for seven years, a sworn police officer for three years. I have had education in criminal justice from the Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn.. I was an Emergency Medical Technical for 17 years. My training and experience involved understanding the mechanisms of injury, mitigating those injuries and practice lifesaving techniques on my patients.

I have been an information technology specialist for the last 37 years. An IT analyst identifies problems, knows the resources at hand and possible, and applies those resources to the problems, then continue testing that the solution is adequate for the need.

In addition, I was a disaster specialist with the American Red Cross disaster services for seven years. This experience has given me understanding of the needs of victims and systems during mass casualty incidents. This experience and knowledge may be required in the event of a mass casualty incident in Champaign County.

2. What changes are needed immediately in the office? What changes can be made two or three years into your term?

Immediate corrections — improve the efficiency of the office, especially in the area of issuing death certificates and servicing families of deceased. This is a public service office, and being slow in releasing documents can be devastating to survivors.

Also, increase training and professionalism of staff. Raise salaries to reflect the professional nature of the office of the coroner.

Later (hopefully not as long as two to three years,) implement innovative programs to associate death statistics from Champaign County with geospatial information systems, and make this analytical work available freely to interested parties such as the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Make the data available to the public via the coroner's office web site.

3. Is the staffing of the coroner's office adequate?

Staffing is probably adequate, if innovations in technology are used appropriately.

4. What is your opinion of the county's building needs as proposed in County Administrator Rick Snider's report, and how would that plan affect you and the coroner's office?

There is a lot of wasted space in the county office situation, as well as the Illinois penchant for delaying non-emergency maintenance and repair of infrastructure in favor of programs and services. Because I am not yet the coroner I have no say how it will affect the office. However I would look at discussing improving the layout of the coroners office and increasing space by moving the voting machine storage to a different, secure location, and taking over that space for the coroner's office.

5. Do you think the state needs to make any changes, legislatively or administratively, to improve the office of county coroner?

The posted legislation regarding the coroner is replete with redundancies. Clarifying the law would be my first recommendation. Next, I would recommend the state define qualifications for coroner, implement funding specifications and requirements for the County, and define state contributions to the county coroner's offices.