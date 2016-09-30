Clergy corner, Sept. 30, 2016

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Rabbi Alan Cook opens a Torah Ark to reveal a collection of Torah Scrolls on Thursday at Sinai Temple in Champaign. He'll focus on the lower three scrolls during Rosh Hashanah services, which begin Sunday night.

October is National Clergy Appreciation Month, a time for CANAAN BAPTIST to celebrate 37 years of B.J. and Barbara Tatum and for the congregation at STONE CREEK CHURCH to begin the countdown to Dec. 4, when Gary Grogan will pass the senior pastor baton to Ricky Spindler in a ceremony at the Virginia Theatre. But that's not all happening this month. Some other October dates of note:

— 1st: Happy 143rd anniversary, FIRST BAPTIST OF HOOPESTON. You share an October birthday with FIRST PRESBYTERIAN OF MONTICELLO (turns 174 on the 27th), Melvin's ST. PETER FREE LUTHERAN (144 on the 20th) and Rantoul's BETHANY PARK CHRISTIAN (124 on the 8th).

— 2nd: The moment congregants of MONTICELLO UNITED METHODIST have all been waiting for: At 9 a.m., with Bishop Frank Beard making a special trip in from Indianapolis, their three-month-old church will be dedicated.

— 2nd to 4th: New Year's arrives two months early for the Jewish community. For the uninitiated, Rosh Hashanah is a time for self-reflection, not shed-20-pounds resolutions, says SINAI TEMPLE Rabbi Alan Cook: "When we examine our deeds, wherever we feel that we've missed the mark in any way, we engage in the act of teshuvah, which refers to repentance but literally means 'returning.' We try to turn back to a proper path, to do what God expects of us and what we expect of ourselves."

— 10th to 15th: It's Islamic Awareness Week, and the UI's Muslim Student Association has a loaded lineup of events. It starts with Monday's "Wear a Hijab Day" on the Quad, where free scarves (and cotton candy) will be passed out. The idea: "to give students the opportunity to understand what a Hijabi, a girl who wears the head scarf, goes through on a daily basis," says Ahmed Safwat of the CENTRAL ILLINOIS MOSQUE & ISLAMIC CENTER.

— 11th: Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement, starts at sundown and ends after dusk on the 12th.

— 14th: What do Neil Young, Kurt Cobain and the musician who'll play Champaign's FAITH UNITED METHODIST at 7 p.m. have in common? All were named to Rolling Stone's 2003 list of the 25 most underrated guitarists. Tickets to see Gospel Music Hall of Famer Phil Keaggy in a concert benefiting Daily Bread Soup Kitchen are $20 ($25 the night of).

— 16th: Say a prayer for the Rev. Msgr. Greg Ketcham, former head chaplain at the UI's ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC NEWMAN CENTER, who returns to Houston for his first MRI after undergoing radiation and oral chemotherapy for brain cancer. In advance of this week's trip back to Illinois, he wrote to his parishioners at churches in Bloomington and Downs: "I am SO EXCITED to be coming home and be with all of you!"

— 16th and 17th: You've heard of punk rock. For two nights in Urbana, ST. PATRICK CHURCH presents the master of monk rock — John Michael Talbot. Once said to be seriously considered for the spot in The Eagles that went to Joe Walsh, the original member of the '70s Chicago folk-rock band Mason Profit is now a Grammy-winning Catholic solo act who put out album No. 55 just last week.

— 17th: Who needs a pumpkin? Urbana's TRINITY LUTHERAN has a whole patch's worth available starting this day and running through Halloween, with proceeds benefiting four worthy causes, including the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

— 21st: MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST's yearlong celebration continues with its 100th anniversary banquet, set for 6 p.m. at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign.