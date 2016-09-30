Coming soon: HuHot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A national restaurant chain that specializes in “create your own stir fry” cuisine is coming to Champaign.
Chris Saunders of Green Street Realty said HuHot Mongolian Grill has signed a lease for part of the new strip mall at 902 Meijer Drive, near Carmike 13. That’s the same strip mall that will feature the new Taco John’s restaurant.
Saunders said the plan is for the restaurant to open by January.
Most of the HuHot locations feature an Asian-inspired decor and murals and include a large grill in the middle of the restaurant.
“People can create their meals and customize a delicious dish that works for them, and as dietary trends change, so can the meals that people create for themselves,” said Laura Sporrer, director of franchise development.
The nearest HuHot to C-U is in Lafayette, Ind.
