It's already time for students to apply for federal aid

In between marching-band performances and weekend chores, Brenda Reinhold will be crunching numbers at her computer this weekend.

Saturday is the first day prospective college students (and their parents) can submit the federal form that determines how much financial aid they may receive in 2017-18.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid — known as FAFSA — will be available for new and continuing students starting Saturday, three months earlier than in past years.

Technically, families have months to fill it out, but educators recommend doing it as soon as possible.

"The earlier, the better," said Reinhold, whose twin daughters, Megan and Sara, are seniors at Champaign Central High School.

"They say it gets your name in there quicker, at the head of the line."

The federal government decided to move up the start of the filing period from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 this school year to simplify the process and get financial aid information to parents and colleges faster.

"Generally, we think that this is a good thing for students and families," said Dan Mann, director of student financial aid for the University of Illinois.

It gives families a general idea of what they might have to pay for college much sooner, he said. Once they complete the FAFSA online, they get an immediate calculation of their "expected family contribution."

Schools base their financial aid awards on that information, and it also determines who is eligible for need-based state and federal grants.

The change should give families more time to understand their financial options before applications are due in December or January, officials said.

It allows students to apply for financial aid at the same time that they're applying for admission at most colleges, Mann said. Formerly, students would typically hear they've been admitted to a school by February or March but wouldn't know what their financial aid package looked like until later.

Now, schools will be able to offer financial aid at the same time they inform students that they're accepted, said Sam Furrer, counselor at Urbana High School.

"I'm glad they moved it up," said Reinhold, who went through the process herself a few years ago when she completed her degree through Eastern Illinois University. "We have to apply to schools earlier, and the earlier you get your financial aid in, the better. They should do it all at the same time."

A 'simpler' process

The process itself should also be easier, officials said, because it allows families to use tax information that's already been filed — the 2015 tax year for students applying for 2017-18 — instead of having to gather their tax information for the current year.

They can also use a data retrieval tool on the FAFSA online application to pull their tax information directly from the Internal Revenue Service website.

Under the old schedule, families submitting the FAFSA after Jan. 1 had to wait until they gathered all their tax information from the previous year, or they would estimate that information and then go back and update it once they'd filed their taxes.

"This should make it simpler and more accurate," Mann said.

High schools have been getting the word out to parents and students through their websites, letters and informational sessions, including one Wednesday night at Urbana that drew about 30 families.

They're also planning separate "FAFSA Completion Nights," where they will help parents submit the online forms. Urbana's is scheduled for Oct. 27, and Central and Centennial high schools have events planned for Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.

"We are encouraging them to have it finished by Nov. 1," Furrer said.

UI: Don't delay

The UI recommends that its students apply before Nov. 30 to ensure "maximum consideration for all state and federal programs," Mann said.

The state's need-based Monetary Award Program typically cuts off applications once it runs out of expected funding. That date came on March 10 this past year, or about 10 weeks into the filing period.

Mann expects there to be a "learning curve" for families this year, but he said first-time applicants won't know any different.

He's more worried about continuing students at the UI and other colleges, who initially applied under the old FAFSA schedule. Most of them have only been in class for a little over a month and probably aren't thinking about next year's financial aid yet.

"I feel like October 1 is too early," said Areef Haq, a UI senior from Naperville who was unaware of the change Thursday. "You don't want to worry about next year's financial aid this year. I didn't know it opened up this early."

He received Monetary Award Program grants his first two years at the UI but missed the cutoff last year because he waited too long to file his FAFSA. He got another grant from the university but he said he won't procrastinate this year.

"I don't want to have to pay" more tuition, he said.