The #MJs, Sept. 30, 2016

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

Notice Trump sniffing all the time. Coke user? — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 27, 2016

— The former governor of Vermont made this implication during Monday's debate. Personally, I assumed Trump had a cold, but Dean, who appeared to be on something himself while running for the Democratic nomination in 2004, just went for it all.

Music

Kanye West sings lyrics from FAMOUS with Taylor Swift's name 3 times Just to make sure... shes's listening? https://t.co/oFxhQfHaHv — Jennifer B. White (@nakedhollywood) September 28, 2016

— In Swift's hometown of Nashville, Tenn., West repeated lyrics inferring that he and Swift might sleep together and that HE made her famous during a tour stop. Because if nothing else, Kanye has proven he's well-versed in the art of trolling.

Hollywood

Clinton is finally endorsed, after some vacillation, by... Kim Kardashian. If that's of the slightest importance to you, please unfollow me. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) September 25, 2016

— I'd echo his sentiments, but I'm afraid I'd lose hundreds of followers, because for some reason, there are way too many people who put too much stock into all things Kardashian.

Local

Why can't politicians ever just apologize when they're wrong? Does running for office mean never having to say you're sorry? #JustSaying — Erika Harold (@_ErikaHarold) September 28, 2016

— How dare the Urbana lawyer and 2014 Congressional candidate come to Twitter with reason and rational thoughts related to politics today. We have no room in this world for smart people saying smart things in 140 characters or fewer.

