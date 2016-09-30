Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

The #MJs, Sept. 30, 2016
Fri, 09/30/2016 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— The former governor of Vermont made this implication during Monday's debate. Personally, I assumed Trump had a cold, but Dean, who appeared to be on something himself while running for the Democratic nomination in 2004, just went for it all.

Music

— In Swift's hometown of Nashville, Tenn., West repeated lyrics inferring that he and Swift might sleep together and that HE made her famous during a tour stop. Because if nothing else, Kanye has proven he's well-versed in the art of trolling.

Hollywood

— I'd echo his sentiments, but I'm afraid I'd lose hundreds of followers, because for some reason, there are way too many people who put too much stock into all things Kardashian.

Local

— How dare the Urbana lawyer and 2014 Congressional candidate come to Twitter with reason and rational thoughts related to politics today. We have no room in this world for smart people saying smart things in 140 characters or fewer.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Margot Robbie
— #RyderCup
— #SNL
— #NLWildCard
— #DeepwaterHorizon

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— NJ Transit
— #TrumpInCuba
— #NationalCoffeeDay
— False Alarm
— Stumpf

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Bob Asmussen (@BobAsmussen)

Our college football writer has been in Nebraska for so long leading up to Saturday's football game that the local paper wrote about him. He'll be in the press box at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium keeping you updated on the Illini and 'Huskers.

