MTD asks judge to set aside $10 million verdict

URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is asking a judge to set aside the verdict that awarded nearly $10 million to a woman hit by a bus last year and grant a new trial.

A hearing is set for Wednesday before Champaign County Judge Michael Jones.

A jury awarded the money to Patricia and Ken Marxmiller of Mahomet in August after a weeklong trial over a lawsuit the couple filed in connection with a February 2015 bus accident at Logan and Walnut streets in downtown Champaign that injured Patricia Marxmiller.

The MTD is asking for a new trial partly on the basis, it claims, that a July 29 pretrial ruling that assigned negligence in the case was wrong and improper.

The MTD also is claiming mistakes were made in two of the instructions that went to the jury as it began deliberating.

One of those instructions allowed a version of an instruction that said the MTD had been found liable in the accident rather than one the MTD wanted, which stated it had admitted it was negligent, according to the MTD's motion.

Another jury instruction the MTD is taking issue with contained separate elements of damages for emotional distress and for pain and suffering.