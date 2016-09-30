One of courthouse's bright spots heading into sunset

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Bill May poses at Harvey Cemetery in Urbana, where he helped organize mowing duties. The 30-year veteran of the Champaign Couty Court Services department is retiring today.

URBANA — In the midst of the sadness attendant with criminality, there's been a constant bright spot at the Champaign County Courthouse for the last 33 years.

That's Bill May, who for 30 years has served as the public service work coordinator for the Champaign County Court Services department.

He's the guy who has hooked up people from all walks of life who have run afoul of the law with the appropriate means to pay their debt to society.

May, who will soon be 59, is retiring at the end of today's shift. He plans to stay home in Mahomet a while to prove to his wife of 28 years, Cheryl, that he can cook and clean.

"I don't think she thinks I can. I'm going to prove to her I can do that," said May, with the same enthusiasm he's brought to the job. He even bought a new vacuum cleaner and has been consulting with courthouse custodians on best practices.

"He's like a great big coach and a baby sitter," said Judge Heidi Ladd, who has worked in the courthouse a bit longer than May.

"He is one of the most positive, can-do people I've ever met. He was always ... upbeat, and that energy transferred to some of those younger, more impressionable public service workers at a time when they needed it."

May's boss, Court Services Director Joe Gordon, said his colleague will be sorely missed, especially for the great relationships he's developed with scores of community agencies who benefit from public service workers.

"He's made a lot of referrals to facilities like the park districts and the Champaign library, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank," Gordon said.

A 39-year veteran of the office himself, Gordon has routinely worked alongside May supervising public service workers. Gordon said there are many projects that may not have been done, or at least done as well, without May.

The single biggest use of public service workers for the past several years has involved electronics recycling events, where the forced volunteer laborers have unloaded unwanted old stereos and televisions.

"They get out there about 7 a.m. and they're done about 1 to 1:30 p.m.," Gordon said of the 70 or so workers that May lines up. "They lift a lot of heavy TVs."

The courthouse, Brookens Administrative Center and Juvenile Detention Center all get routinely painted because May identifies workers who are good at that.

The Greek Revival Cottage on University Avenue belonging to the Urbana Park District and the historic Solon House on State Street in Champaign being renovated by the Preservation and Conservation Association have benefited from skilled workers that May hooked up with those projects.

Those not as skilled may have performed equally valuable services, such as stacking brick pavers rescued from city streets by PACA or mowing at the Harvey Cemetery on Kerr Avenue, east of Cunningham Avenue in Urbana. For several years, public service workers having kept the cemetery, filled with military veterans, spruced up, all because of a call an aging American Legion official made to May asking for help.

In addition to identifying work sites and motivating workers to show up, he's been instrumental in diversion programs aimed at keeping offenders from getting criminal records.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said she asked May if he could monitor public service workers as part of her office's "Second Chance" program. That duty had been handled by her employees but was cut in a budget-trimming maneuver.

"He was immediately willing," she said, adding "he completely agreed with the philosophy of having them do the public service work and get the education up front before we resolved their cases. He may be their best cheerleader."

Rietz said May was instrumental in adopting online education programs as a form of public service for minor offenders guilty of marijuana and alcohol possession and shoplifting.

He also makes sure, Gordon said, that those who complete public service as part of a court supervision sentence get the correct paperwork filed with the court so their cases are dismissed, something that defendants often overlook.

"It is a major issue because it's still open until the court says that the case is dismissed," Gordon said.

May said explaining to defendants the need to take care of that aspect consumes a big part of his work day.

"I can't tell you the number of people calling or emailing me," he said. "It's critical for people to get it expunged."

May said one of the more emotionally difficult parts of his job has been finding speakers for impact panels held four times a year for driving under the influence offenders.

"I came home (from the first one) and told my wife, 'I can't do this.' It's devastating hearing their stories," he said of the speakers he's been lining up for 20 years.

Gordon said May's personnel file is stuffed with letters from grateful recipients of May's workers: Taste of Champaign-Urbana, the Champaign County Freedom Celebration, the Regional Planning Commission, Yankee Ridge School, St. Joseph-Ogden High School and Savoy Head Start, just to name a few.

May said he's going to miss the contacts with those agency folks and the workers.

"I get to meet so many different people. DUI clients are the best workers by far. Most of the time, they are employed and have a good work history," he said.

He's also dealt with scores of University of Illinois students who made poor choices, including athletes.

"I never treat anyone different, from the poorest to the richest. I try to be fair," he said.

And his goal was always that the person complete his or her public service without missing work at their regular employer.

May is a regular runner and an avid sports fan. He coached basketball, baseball and track at Potomac High School and later basketball at Fisher High school in the early 1980s before making his move to the probation department. He has two grown daughters who are both teachers.

"The love of my life is my two golden retrievers. That's going to be my passion when I retire," he said, adding his wife understands "she's second to them."