Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 30, 2016

Questions for Tom? ASK THEM HERE and he'll chase down your answer.

The seasons are changing and so are the questions to the mailbag. We’re starting to get some pointed political questions, which is always a discouraging sign. I’ll take a pass on some of the more obvious planted questions that use the ‘bag just to make an insinuation. But there were a few this week that seemed valid and raised legitimate questions.

Meanwhile there were other questions about malfunctioning traffic signals, an all-encompassing text alert system, geese in Crystal Lake, the status of the big downtown Champaign redevelopment project, an I-74 traffic reroute, the Atlanta Bread Co. property and Chiclets.

Single text-alert system?

“Is there an up-to-date source of text alert systems for the Champaign-Urbana area? Is there a single system to get alerts for all relevant emergency situations?

“Something called ‘alertsense’ that some agency publicized many years ago sends sporadic messages about weather. I used to get texts about other emergencies (Zorba’s fire of 2011) but haven’t received anything non-weather-related for years. There were no notifications for the major chemical spill near my house on the interstate last year; the only way I learned that my neighborhood had been evacuated was a co-worker texting me to see if I needed a place to stay. The Champaign Fire Department Twitter account seemed to be the major source of information for that event. But how many people follow CFD on Twitter?

“Most people aren’t going to follow five police departments (Champaign, Urbana, university, Parkland, county sheriff), two fire departments (Champaign and Urbana), and whatever other agencies that I’m not thinking of now. A single regional system would be ideal. (Incidentally, the lack of alerts about the university shooting is why I’m thinking about this now.)”

We asked Patrick Wade, the communications specialist at the University of Illinois Police Department about what sounds like a very good idea.

“No, I’m not aware of any discussion of a community-wide alert system, but I can certainly understand the frustration of having information coming from multiple sources. Our Illini-Alert system is something that federal law requires the university to have in place. It’s very useful for campus-specific incidents, but the law doesn’t allow us a whole lot of flexibility to use it for things that do not affect campus,” he said.

“I don’t know if there’s a good solution to provide a one-size-fits-all alert system, although I do think the Champaign County (Emergency Management Agency’s) AlertSense service gets pretty close.”

The good news, Wade said, “is that we all work very closely together, and especially in situations like the shooting on Green Street, public information officers for each agency are in constant contact to make sure we’re giving everyone the same information and emergency instructions.”

Rough ride

“The train tracks on Randolph Street near Novak Academy and Stratton Elementary School in Champaign are really rough to drive over. Are there any plans to smooth them out?”

Those are Canadian National Railroad tracks and according to Kris Koester at the city of Champaign, “there are no plans in the future to make improvements at the crossing.”

But if you want to file a complaint about the safety of a railroad crossing, you can do so at the web site of the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Here’s the link: https://www.icc.illinois.gov/consumer/complaint/wizard.aspx

Unwanted geese — are there ever wanted geese?

“On Tuesday 01/08/2013 you wrote an article titled ‘Park district tries strobes to keep geese away.’

“We are looking for ways to discourage the hundreds of migrating geese from spending the night and polluting our pond. Did the strobes Urbana officials used work? Were they effective in keeping geese away? Any tips and information you could provide me on this problem would be helpful.”

We turned to Derek Liebert, the superintendent of planning an operations at the Urbana Park District, for an update on the population of geese at Crystal Lake Park.

“The strobes were effective at first and we saw a reduction in Canada geese the first year we placed them on the lake. However, goose numbers rebounded as they became used to the strobe presence,” said Liebert. “We’re continuing to use the strobes knowing that the most effective management programs use a variety of approaches.

“Through the use of strobes, spray deterrents, fencing/physical exclusion, coyote decoys, and IDNR-permitted nest management, the goose population has stabilized and we’ve been able to limit impacts in a few priority areas of the park.

“Beginning next year we will start on a long-term lake rehabilitation project. One component of the plan is incorporating native plants along the lake edge which should further discourage geese. We will continue to explore additional management techniques as well as continue to work with nearby agencies and landowners to coordinate our management efforts.”

Hardwick sentencing

“I read in April that Champaign real estate developer Gene Hardwick pleaded guilty to bank fraud (original article here ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-04-19/developer-pleads-guilt...) and was scheduled to be sentenced in August, potentially facing two years in prison. I can’t find any news on what happened though — can you tell us what the sentence was?”

Nothing yet. The sentencing was continued to next week — on Oct. 7 in U.S. District Court in Urbana.

Chiclets (not the hockey kind)

“Where oh where can I find Chiclets? Not Wal-mart, not Cracker Barrel.”

This apparently is why I got a master’s degree in public affairs reporting.

According to the Walgreen stores web site, you can get them at the store at 1931 W. Cermak Road in Chicago, or at two stores in Indianapolis: 3003 Kessler Blvd. North or 5675 Michigan Road.

You can also buy them online at a number of sites: Amazon. Nuts.com, CandyWarehouse.com and Shop.com.

Just so you know: in hockey, chiclets are teeth.

As in, “He got his chiclets knocked out but just kept playing like nothing happened.”

Downtown Champaign project

“Are there any updates regarding the status of the proposed $95 million mixed use development in downtown Champaign?”

and

“Is there any word on when construction will begin on that $95 million hotel complex in downtown Champaign and is Checkers Restaurant still coming to town? Also it was reported awhile back that the M2 developer was building an apartment complex at the northeast corner of Washington and Neil in downtown Champaign. Is that still a go? That block is prime real estate and it has been undeveloped for years.”

Bruce Knight, who is Champaign’s planning and development director, said that work on the big project at the Walnut and Washington parking lot “is still progressing. The Tax Increment Finance District needed to support the project is scheduled to be adopted in January 2017.”

Knight also said he hasn’t heard anything about Checkers entry into the local market and that he hadn’t had any recent updates on “the next One Main project.”

Rerouted loads

“Why do wide loads come off I-74 at Exit 200 turn west onto U.S. 150 instead of staying on 74? These loads primarily are turbine towers, generators and blades. They go through the middle of the road stopping oncoming traffic in Ogden. They also cause additional wear on the turn area on 150 for IDOT repairs. Is it a clearance issue west? I am sure there is an additional fee for these permits.”

According to Kensil Garnett, the IDOT deputy director and region 3 engineer, “The vertical clearance on I-74 at the structure that carries County Road 100 over I-74 is 15 feet, 2 inches and that is the reason oversize loads use US 150.”

He enclosed a link to an IDOT site for information about fees for overweight and oversize loads: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/doing-business/permits/Oversize-and-Overwei...

Malfunctioning traffic lights

“Whom do you contact to report a malfunctioning traffic signal light? I have asked sheriff’s deputies (One replied, ‘I don’t know, either.’), state troopers, looked up on IDOT’s site, looked up Kankakee County’s site, searched the web. I know the name of the electrical contractor whose crews work on them, but there is no page to message them about the problem.”

If you don’t know the local jurisdiction of the traffic signal, “You can most definitely contact (an IDOT) district office concerning a lighting issue,” said Garnett. “We will want to know the location of the problem and then we can determine if it is ours to fix or a local agency concern.”

For a malfunctioning traffic signal in Kankakee County (or Ford or Iroquois counties) contact IDOT Region 2 at 815-284-2271

For signals in Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Piatt, Edgar, DeWitt or McLean counties, call 217-465-4181.

Atlanta Bread replacement?

“Heard any rumors about what might be replacing the Atlanta Bread Company at 1905 S. Neil Street that closed unexpectedly last month?”

I heard this week from the former leaseholder of the property that a national chain restaurant was very close to signing a lease for the property. But I haven’t been able to get confirmation of that yet from the real estate agents for the property.

AND NOW FOR ELECTION SILLY SEASON QUESTIONS ...

These are all related to the upcoming election, and likely are the first of many dealing with various charges, perceived deceits, conspiracies, etc.

Farmer Bennett

“I got a mailer from Scott Bennett a week ago with him dressed like a farmer in a farm setting. But then I see his TV ad and I’m trying to figure out what the phrase means when he says ‘the farm’s been in his family for five generations.’ Is Bennett a farmer? Did he grow up on a farm? The wording seems awfully odd.”

Sen. Bennett, who is running against Republican Mike Madigan for the 52nd Senate District seat, said his family lived “on our farm just outside Gibson City until I got to school age and then moved into town. My family continues to farm the land as they have since the mid-1800s.”

Scott Bennett is the nephew of state Rep. Tom Bennett, a Republican who still lives in Gibson City.

Ziegler part-time job

“I noticed that Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz’s chief deputy, Steve Ziegler, also teaches at Parkland College. What does he teach, how much does he make there and how is it possible that he can juggle a full-time day job as a prosecutor and teach during the day also?”

This is an interesting question since Parkland College just handled the same question in a Freedom of Information Act request from George Vargas, who is the Republican candidate for Champaign County state’s attorney.

Nothing wrong with that. I was just amused by the FOIA to Parkland, followed by this question to the mailbag.

Anyhow, Ziegler teaches criminal justice classes at Parkland through the social sciences department. It appears that he’s taught there since 2010.

Last spring it appears that he taught two classes, one that met Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. and another that met from noon to 12:50 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who said she also received a FOIA request from Vargas for Ziegler’s time sheets, said it’s not illegal for her assistant to teach part-time at Parkland.

“I believe teaching is one of our responsibilities and consider it a sign of respect for my staff that Parkland, PTI (the police training institute) and the (University of Illinois) law school want us to serve as instructors,” she said. “Steve and Troy Lozar teach at Parkland, Lindsey Clark teaches at PTI, and Stephanie Hall and I teach at the law school.

“I would note that many judges teach at the law school, as does (Public Defender) Randy Rosenbaum, the Sheriff (Dan Walsh) teaches at PTI, and many police officers also teach at PTI. Steve’s teaching schedule does not interfere with his ability to handle his responsibilities at the office; he teaches in the morning before work or on his lunch hour. We are not hourly employees, but all SAO staff keep their time on our Kronos system, and Steve works beyond 40 hour weeks, as many of us do. Steve is also the one who goes out in the middle of the night or on weekends to assist law enforcement when there are major investigations occurring.”

As for his pay, the rate of pay for part-time Parkland instructors is $1,025 to $1,156 per credit hour. The courses Ziegler taught are three credit hours.

Shelden campaign pay

“I read your mailbag post about county recorder candidate Mark Shelden receiving Rauner money to run campaigns in central Illinois and I did some of my own Google detective work and found out, via an online resume site (Linkedin), that Mark Shelden gets paid for his political work under a firm called ‘Unbeaten Path International LTD,’ in which he identifies himself as the owner. I also noticed that it’s listed on Brad Halbrook’s campaign expenditure in ‘Racine, IL.’ which doesn’t even exist, but a quick Google search showed that its listed address is Racine, WI. Why is Mark Shelden running his ‘consulting firm’ out of Wisconsin, when he lives in central Illinois? Is he running campaigns in Wisconsin too?”

Here’s the story: Shelden does run a consulting firm called Unbeaten Path International. It is in Urbana, not Racine, WI. It has no relationship to the Wisconsin firm.

He got paid $11,747.58 last spring to help run Brad Halbrook’s state House campaign.

“I have a sole proprietorship doing business as The Unbeaten Path with paperwork filed with the Champaign County Clerk’s office,” Shelden said. “I’m not affiliated with an Unbeaten Path in Racine. My LinkedIn profile has never included language The Unbeaten Path International LTD so I am flummoxed as to why the good citizen writing you decided to make that claim.

“I talked to Brad Halbrook and he said that the person who did his campaign finance reports made a mistake, apparently searching for the company name and finding one that matched made an inaccurate assumption.

“Of course, I’ve never received money from the Rauner campaign either as a campaign contribution or for services. Although, if I’m elected Recorder and the Governor decides to buy some property in Champaign County, he can expect to receive a high level of service from me, despite his apparent lack of interest in my consulting work and in my campaign.”

One way to clear this confusion up would be for Halbrook to file an amendment to his Jan. 1 to March 31 campaign disclosure report to the State Board of Elections, including the appropriate corrections.