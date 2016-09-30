UI student who lost wallet at football game faces charges because of contents

URBANA — A man who lost his wallet at an Illinois football game now faces a criminal charge after police discovered suspected drugs in his recovered billfold.

A 21-year-old Champaign man, whom University of Illinois police listed as a UI student, lost his wallet at Memorial Stadium during the Illinois-North Carolina football game Sept. 10.

Another fan found it at the stadium and gave it to a police officer so it could be returned. When the officer opened the wallet to attempt to identify its owner, the officer found half a pill of suspected alprazolam and a small bag of suspected cocaine.

Police found the owner and issued him a notice to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance.