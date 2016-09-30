UPDATE: Protests play out in C-U on Friday
Just as they did last week, some members of Centennial's cheerleading squad took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before Friday night's football game at Danville.
Here is the tweet sent by prep sports coordintor Anthony Zilis, who is covering the key Big 12 game.
About half of the Centennial cheerleaders once again take a knee during the anthem before tonight's game at Danville. pic.twitter.com/HHK1PFXb8z
Last week's story:
Rallies and protests played out in C-U on Friday night.
In Urbana, the C-U chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a "No More Stolen Lives" rally at the Champaign County Courthouse. It was the first of two weekend gatherings held in the wake of fatal shootings involving police officers and black victims.
Another rally — "Call to Action" — is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the UI Quad.
Before Centennial High's homecoming football game against Peoria Manual on Friday night, several members of the school's dance team as well as some cheerleaders took a knee during the national anthem.
The News-Gazette's Robin Scholz reports that the gesture was meant to recognize inequality in the U.S. and the world and was not sanctioned by the school.
These students have every right to do this. They are not being disrespectful to veterans-sorry, veterans but most people do not consider the anthem to be about veterans and it could even be considered an action in support of veterans being treated unfairly by police. You just cannot have a police system that protects police with bad behavior like Matthew Rush and still have justice.
While we all have a right to be disrespectful, I would argue that they should save their protest for a time other than while performing as part of a school sponsored group. I think if the high school's quaterback protested by taking a knee everytime he touched the ball, that the coach would demand he either end his protest or be asked to leave the team.
Yesterday, I attended the Campus Y Friday Forum talk titled Gun Violence. The crowd was sparce, The talk given by a Chicago organizer ended with a ppt slide listing 8-10 concrete suggestions that can be addressed as counters to the growig gun violence, at least in our state. Seeing that last slide caused me confusion--why so few citizen were willing to take lunch hour to learn more aobut gun violence under the news of what had happened in Tulsa and Charlotte plus plans for 2 marches locally? I have been asking this question since 1:30 P yesterday. The responses I have gotten are collectivel "I do not know."
Here is a disturbing web site mentioned by the speaker that visually shows by the minute the growing violence in Chicago. Take time to look at this.
Adding to this, last Tuesday Bree Newsome gave a talk at the Illini Union. Remeber that evening all was going up in anger in her home town of Charlotte. Again the attendance at what all assume to be a pivotal talk under the present and past circumstance was poorly attended so unlike when Michelle Alexander over packed rooms A, B, and C at the Illini Union. Again my question why did not more citizens and students attend.
There definitely is lots of anger that has collected over decades. So how do we move to a collective conversation to solve what is so troubling?
A big issue with most programs is advertising. The public relations skills are really lacking across the board. I keep finding the same people are talking to the same people so things don't change much. I've also noticed solutions isn't very attractive, it takes hard work and money.
Wearing the uniform of a school sanctioned team is not the appropriate time to protest. These kids should go join the protest at the courthouse. I'm not saying they don't have a right to express their views, but I don't think that this is or was the appropriate time.
Wouldn't surprise me at all if some of the ultra-liberal teachers that work at Centennial put them up to it.
I'm sad that they feel this oppressed in high school, they haven't even begun to realize yet that life isn't fair. They have a long, long road ahead of them.
I'm very impressed by the few girls who are still standing. I'm sure 'taking a knee' is the popular thing to do now, and going against your peers takes some guts. Good for them for standing up for what they believe as well.
Being a veteran I am cannot beleive that the administators of Centennial High School would not do something to the Dance Team that toally disrespected the United States National Anthem during last Fridays football game by taking a knee during the playing of the Anthem. Total disrespect!! Is this going to be condoned?? Unbelieveable
Uh-oh. You have about 20 incoming replies telling you how brave these girls are for resting their knee on the ground.
I've always found that any great change in our country started at the high school dance team level and worked it's way out in to the rest of society.
Protesting is in no way disrespectful of anyone or anything. And sorry, but your status as a veteran doesn't give you special say over what other people can or cannot say, do, or protest. If you're a veteran with actual combat experience, one of the things you were supposed to be fighting for was exactly their right to do protests like this.
The only thing that's disrespectful is trying to silence them and deny them their right to protest in a manner they see fit.
The administrator at Centennal is Greg Johnson. You might recall that he promoted the riot over there last year where they tried to intimidate a woman by breaking the window out of her car. It is hard to imagine the taxpayers of unit 4 coughing up $200 million plus with this behavior and with the teacher's union out marching through the streets. You have to feel bad for those students who have to attend Champaign schools and want to learn.
Apparently many of you don't understand the Constitution. It is the right to be able to kneel during the Anthem or any other peaceful protest that is specifically protected in the Constitution under the freedom of assembly and right to petition in the very 1st Amendment. The issue they are protesting came in full view this week while we watched an unarmed black man with his hands up get gunned down by the police. Now you may disagree with these brave young ladies perspective or point of view so if you want to defend actions such as that Tulsa cop that's your prerogative. Protesting injustice is as American as apple pie and I am thrilled that young people are aware and making peaceful protest actions to express themselves. Anyone disparaging these young ladies for exercising their constitutional rights needs to read Mr. Kahn's pocket Constituion. God Bless America !
They absolutly have that right to protest.
Do they have it while representing the school, the athletic team, the district, in uniform during a school function?
I am not sure that they do. In any case, the administration saying "it was not school sanctioned" is just nonsense.
The school sponsor coach sure knew what was up. So did the principal. If they did not, then they have no control over what their students do. My tax money pays for the teacher who works with this dance team. ( sponsors like FB coaches, get paid) Is that an appropriate use of my tax money?
Yes, they have the right to protest at the game. That's sort of the whole point -- make it as visible as possible. Do you think Tommie Smith and John Carlos should did not have the right to give the Black Power salute in Mexico City in 1968?
And your minor contribution to the Centennial budget doesn't give you any more right to dictate student actions than my contributions to the police budget allows me personally decide exactly what they can and cannot say and do each day.
By your logic, I should not have a say in anything, as every tax dollar I pay is just a "minor' amount of a budget.
And a whole lot of folks watch ADAM 12 and are convinced they know how to to police work...........
Mr Smith and Mr Carlos were removed from the team as a result of their actions, if my memory serves.
My earlier statement in no way implies citizens should have no say in the government. As you can see from what I actually wrote, being a fellow taxpayer doesn't mean you have the right to veto student protests any more than I have the right to dictate what offenses the police can and cannot arrest people for.
I'm not sure what your reference to the cheesy 70s cop show was meant to convey.
I didn't ask what happened to Smith and Carlos after their protest. I asked if you thought they had no right to do the protest. You can either answer the question or not...
They did have a right to protest. Never said that they did not. They just did not have the right to be representing the United States of America when they did so. You want to protest? Great. On your own time and on your own money.
Same applies to the dance team. You have the right to protest.
Not on the dance teams time or wearing their uniform.
Would you allow a City vehicle to fly the ISIS flag?
The US Olympic committee also had the right to dismiss them from the team for violating team rules.
You're seriously drawing a parrallel between the student protest and flying an ISIS flag...? Perhaps you'd like to reconsider using ISIS symbols as your example?
So do you mean the students should be kicked off the dance team? And presumably any athletes who protest should also be kicked off the team? Fortunately that's not likely to happen. Most people have more respect for their right to protest than that.
You are correct. Who is to say that is "correct" to fly and what is not correct to fly. Who makes that decision? You? Me? who. Should a city employee who on his uniform wears the ISIS flag be terminated? I ask that ? of you.
Do I think that the students should be off the dance team? Did they violate any team policies? Should there be policys?
but I ask you. Can a City employee wear anything that they want............i.e. patches on their work shirt............ how about a "fire Mrs. Dorothy David" pin.......... can he wear that? How about the dance team........ can they wear a Trump or a Hillary button?
How about can they hold up Trump or Hillary signs during the game? that is their first amendment right too correct?
I await your response.
.
That you stand by your earlier post equating these students' protest and flaunting ISIS symnbols is astounding. It speaks volumes and is, to coin a term, deplorable.
Your false equivalence between city employees wearing and ISIS symbol and the student protest is ridiculous and irrelevant. You understant that students were not wearing terrorist symbols and that they are not city employees, yes?
It's not exactly clear from your response but if I'm not mistaken, it appears that yes, you believe the protesters should be kicked off the team. Again, fortunately most people disagree.
Holding up a political sign, especially in the middle of a game, is quite different from kneeling during the national anthem. I'm not sure quite how you imaging the logistics would work, but if they somehow did do such a thing, I don't think they should be kicked off the team.
Do you?
Should they be prohibited from doing so beforehand? That's up to the supervising authorities who may become aware of such an intended act before it happened. But prohibiting holding up signs, presumably by confiscating them, is a much different act than somehow attempting to stop them taking a knee during the song, assuming the relevant authorities knew of the students' intent to do so ahead of time. How exactly could anyone have tried to prohibit this protest before it happened?
If you think that this was not discussed by the students before hand, then you are not around 15 yoa much. They could not keep a secret for more than 5 minutes. With all the protests going around the country, you do not think that a coach would say............ ok............. when the anthem is played, we stand. If you chose not to stand, here will be the consequences ( pick what ever they should be) the expectations are clear and concise to the students, the faculty and the administration. What this boils down to, as in the case of the UI.
Stay in the locker room until the game begins. No fuss,.... no muss,.,,,,,,,,,,,,
Here is the information from the Constitution Center related to the USA flag and National Anthem.
http://blog.constitutioncenter.org/2016/08/does-the-united-states-or-oth...
One interesting side note, somewhat related, somewhat not.
I witnessed a white officer changing a flat tire for an african american female on interstate 74 yesterday. She wasn't on one knee while he was doing it. It's not all doom and gloom out there no matter some people portray it.
Why are comments closed in all the articles about events in our own community, but discussion of these events in disparate cities runs on and on?
Why do we keep discussing distant instances of police/suspect interactions gone wrong, but cannot discuss innocent bystanders being shot in our own city?
Whether all or some of the officers in these protested shootings were in the wrong or whether all or some of the suspects in these far flung protested events did not respond appropriately to legal police orders, or some of each, why does the News-Gazette give ongoing press coverage to activist outrage, but deny information about local killings to the reading public?
What is it that Student Body President Ron Lewis knows and the News-Gazette will not print that caused him to state. “We don’t want this to separate students.”
What about these shootings would "separate students"? There is not one thing printed in the News-Gazette that would tell me what he is referring to in his quoted comment.
What, specifically, was the nature of the party? No info available.
What is the specific description of the alleged perpetrator(s) of the shootings in campus town? No info available.
The News-Gazette has failed in reporting on these events by censoring their news. They are also not allowing comments on the articles on these events.
I expect that this will be deleted, too. Censorship is a pernicious practice, and not good journalism.
News-Gazette, you should be ashamed. I subscribed to a newspaper and expect the news, not censored coverage of events.
If my kid ever took at knee or did anything other than stand at attention during the playing of our national anthem, I would yank his butt off the field.
These kids have no idea what this whole protest is all about. They log on Facebook or whatever social media platform and mimic it because they think it's the trendy thing to do.
I agree it's a constitutional right to protest, but that doesn't mean we have to agree or even like the way they go about it. Just because you can doesn't mean you should.
It's like the Westboro Church that protested soldiers funerals. People lost their minds over it and even lawmakers tried passing laws. I believe it is insane to do what they did and I disagree with their method and just the way they do things in general. But it's their right to protest......doesn't mean they should. Same with this current TREND.
Be classy, protest if you want, but do it in a way that doesn't alienate people you are trying to reach with your message. It's almost like they are trying to PURPOSELY agitate the other side instead of working together to solve problems.
Kids are impressionable.....teachers, parents and coaches should do more and teach. But FACEBOOK is the new parent and mentor.
Congrats society. You need a new life coach.
Just because it's a right, doesn't mean it's right. If I was a coach, any kid that protested certainly would have that right, but he wouldn't play for me. Reminds me of this:
Legendary basketball coach John Wooded had a rule: No long hair, no facial hair. "They take too long to dry, and you could catch cold leaving the gym," he'd say. That one drove his players bonkers. One day, All-America center Bill Walton showed up with a full beard. "It's my right," he insisted. Wooden asked if he believed that strongly. Walton said he did. "That's good, Bill," Coach said. "I admire people who have strong beliefs and stick by them, I really do. We're going to miss you." Walton shaved it right then and there.
C'mon, man.
