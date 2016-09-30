UPDATE: Protests play out in C-U on Friday

Just as they did last week, some members of Centennial's cheerleading squad took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before Friday night's football game at Danville.

Here is the tweet sent by prep sports coordintor Anthony Zilis, who is covering the key Big 12 game.

About half of the Centennial cheerleaders once again take a knee during the anthem before tonight's game at Danville. pic.twitter.com/HHK1PFXb8z — Anthony Zilis (@adzilis) September 30, 2016

Rallies and protests played out in C-U on Friday night.

In Urbana, the C-U chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a "No More Stolen Lives" rally at the Champaign County Courthouse. It was the first of two weekend gatherings held in the wake of fatal shootings involving police officers and black victims.

Another rally — "Call to Action" — is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the UI Quad.

Before Centennial High's homecoming football game against Peoria Manual on Friday night, several members of the school's dance team as well as some cheerleaders took a knee during the national anthem.

The News-Gazette's Robin Scholz reports that the gesture was meant to recognize inequality in the U.S. and the world and was not sanctioned by the school.