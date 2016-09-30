West Nile cases in area limited to animals, insects so far

There has been West Nile virus activity in the Champaign County area since late July, but the only positive test results this year have turned up in dead birds and mosquito batches.

The state on Wednesday reported three West Nile-related deaths, all in Cook County. Those three people tested positive this month, and were among 64 human cases of West Nile in the state to date this year.

Statewide, 52 counties, including Champaign, have had the virus appear in birds, mosquitoes, horses and/or people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Elsewhere in East Central Illinois, West Nile has turned up this season in birds in Douglas, Ford and Vermilion counties, according to the state.

While the weather may have cooled off, mosquito season isn't quite over yet, according to Jeff Blackford, program coordinator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Culex mosquitoes, which can carry the virus, are still around, and Blackford advises taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites until the first hard frost.

If you find a dead bird in Champaign County and are curious about West Nile, Blackford said the public health district has picked up its allotted number of birds for testing in Champaign-Urbana this year, and can only submit a few more in other areas of the county the next few weeks.

West Nile testing on mosquitoes, however, will continue into October. How long will depend on the weather, he said.

About 70-80 percent of people infected by West Nile never have symptoms. About 20 percent end up with a fever, headache, body ache, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash and can have lingering fatigue. About 1 percent develop serious complications.