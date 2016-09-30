What's in a name: Yankee Ridge Elementary in Urbana

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The sign outside the current Yankee Ridge Elementary School at 2102 S. Anderson St., U. Image

First-year Yankee Ridge Elementary School Principal Brian Anderson was once a student walking the very halls he's in charge of today. To this day, he's still looking for the ridge.

"It's pretty flat here in central Illinois," he said.

His school, though, was founded in 1875 by a group of Yankee settlers from New England.

"They built the school and named it after themselves on what was supposedly a ridge," Anderson said. "I lived in Colorado for a time, so I know what a ridge looks like."

The original Yankee Ridge School was a one-room schoolhouse located on a corner of farmland offered to the settlers by a farmer named Godsell. The site is about 5 miles south of where Sunnycrest Shopping Center sits today. The schoolhouse has since been demolished.

"There was talk in the late '70s of restoring the schoolhouse, but it never took hold," Anderson said. "The farmer that owned the land didn't think people would be interested in it; it just looked like an old barn."

The current Yankee Ridge was built in 1958, and an addition known as "The Pod" was built in 1967. Yankee Ridge is home to students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The history of the school isn't part of the curriculum. But that could change in the near future.

"We're having a remodel in a couple years, and at that point, it might be good to pull out the old archives and look at the history of the school and talk to the kids about it," Anderson said.