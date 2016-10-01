18 months of conditional discharge for Rantoul man

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted entering a Rantoul store intending to steal has been sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge.

Judge Tom Difanis imposed the sentence Thursday on Antonio Bowman, 22, whose last known address was in the Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park.

In August, Bowman pleaded guilty in that case, admitting he committed the burglary at the Circle K on Murray Road in Rantoul on March 18, 2015.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed a second, more serious case against Bowman accusing him of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse that stemmed from allegations that Bowman had sex with a teen-age runaway in early June 2015.

Larson said he dismissed the sex case because the alleged victim was going through therapy.

“The plan is to refile it when she’s ready to talk about it,” Larson said at the time of dismissal.