Area history, Oct. 1, 2016

Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, today is opening day of the hunting season when pheasants and prairie chickens may be killed. Already the local nimrods are out after these most delicate of game birds and are reporting fair success. Hunting enthusiasts may enjoy five days of pheasant shooting and 15 days of prairie chicken shooting.

In 1966, Urbana halfback Jim Primmer ran Danville's Vikings dizzy and himself out of breath as Urbana posted its third win this season and first in the Big 12, 36-12. Primmer turned in touchdown runs of 50, 35, 52 and 14 yards. After the game, he was taken to a Danville hospital after he became short of breath and collapsed. The quarterback passing of Bruce Elliott led Champaign to a 21-7 win over Mattoon at McKinley Field as the Maroons won their third game of the year.

In 2001, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman was expected today to announce her candidacy for the seat she now holds. Garman was appointed to the state's highest court in February to replace retiring Justice Ben Miller, who left office early.