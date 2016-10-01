Candidate Q&As: 110th House District

In the sixth in a series of candidate Q&As to run between now and Nov. 8, we spotlight the race for 110th House District, pitting Republican incumbent Rep. Reggie Phillips of Charleston against Democratic challenger Dennis Malak, also of Charleston. The 110th District includes Charleston-Mattoon and takes in Coles, Cumberland, Clark and Crawford counties in eastern Illinois.

State Rep. Reggie Phillips

Republican, Charleston

1. What in your opinion is the primary problem with Illinois state government at this time and what, as one legislator out of 177, do you think you can do to help solve it?

As long as (Speaker Michael) Madigan controls the Rules Committee with Rep. Barbara Flynn-Currie, we will continue to see the state go down the path of tax increases, out of control spending and zero accountability to the taxpayers. We must get back to doing the peoples work and that includes reigning in spending to meet our revenue without taxing folks out of their homes.

2. Do you have an idea how the state's unfunded pension liability problem can be eased, or should the state merely continue to cover pension costs as it has in recent years?

There are several good ideas on how to fund the pensions in Illinois. We need a constitutional change for the pensions which is difficult because of the union control on both sides of the aisle. Not only do we need to break the influence on the process but we also need a real comprehensive reform to ensure the funds are available for pension participants. If we continue to do nothing, retirees will have nothing.

Some ideas include: 1) change tier 2 and tier 3 (new people on boarded) to a straight 401K savings plan. This will give individuals access and control over their retirement, not state dictated. 2) Offering 20-25 percent buyouts such as HB 4427.

3. Faced with the need to raise taxes to help balance the budget and pay down the backlog of bills, what taxes would you be willing to impose and/or increase, and what taxes would you not want to impose and/or increase?

If we are going to implement various new revenue sources at the local level, it would be better to have a state-imposed sales tax that is used exclusively to pay the backlog of bills (approximately $10 billion) and has a concrete sunset expiration. We need to address our debt and overspending to grow our economy again. All revenue, including existing programs, must be clearly tied to programs for the purpose of balancing a budget and bringing consistency to programs for planning.

4. Are there any parts of Gov. Bruce Rauner's remaining Turnaround Agenda items (term limits; removing the ability of legislators to draw legislative districts; property tax relief including allowing local governments to opt out of prevailing wage and collective bargaining agreements) that you would be open to considering in 2017?

First and foremost we must have property tax relief for Illinois families. The state continues to increase revenue through taxation and has yet to cut spending in ways that are economic and efficient to our residents. As for Governor Rauner's Turnaround Agenda, I am for all of them. We must start now in growing our economy for families to afford to put a roof over their heads, food on the table and have safe communities to raise their families. This can be achieved through strong reforms that entice businesses to come back to Illinois.

5. Would you support the legalization (not just decriminalization) of marijuana in Illinois?

No.

6. Are there state programs, departments, institutions that you would like to eliminate or seriously downsize in order to save money?

Absolutely, but there needs to be a clear and audit and every line item needs to be gone over and start to eliminate the wasteful spending. We need to compare what the departments have downsized and compare to where they need to be.

7. What kind of criminal justice reforms do you think the state needs to make to save money and reduce corrections costs?

We made a lot of headway on this last year to meet the governor's call to reduce prisoner population 15 to 20 percent. There is still more to be done and with the current administration plan, they are on track to put reform back into our systems.

8. Do you think the state's school funding formula needs to be rewritten? If so, what should be the goal and what should be done about unusually small school districts? Should consolidation be a necessary part of school funding reform?

Downstate Illinois cannot continue to pay more education with less programs than the rest of the state. The formula absolutely needs to be rewritten. I am currently working with my colleagues to strengthen the downstate focus of the formula.

9. Should the state do anything to keep two Exelon nuclear power plants (at Clinton and Quad Cities) open, or is this strictly a private enterprise issue? Would you be willing to commit constituents to higher electric rates to keep the two plants open?

It's a private enterprise. They have already made the decision to close the plant and I do not believe they should get a bailout without the ability to use the coal plants in southern Illinois. Increases in electrical rates for residents in Illinois are simply not a viable option in a state with constantly increases taxes/fees and little relief for taxpayers.

10. Would you back a constitutional amendment to shift from a flat income tax to a progressive income tax in Illinois? Why or why not?

No.

Dennis Mal