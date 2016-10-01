This day in history, Oct. 1, 2016

Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2016. There are 91 days left in the year.

Today's highlight in history:

On Oct. 1, 1939, Winston Churchill described Russia as "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma" during a radio address on the invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

On this date:

In 1891, Stanford University in California held its opening day ceremony.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1932, Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees made his supposed called shot, hitting a home run against Chicago's Charlie Root in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, won by the New York Yankees 7-5 at Wrigley Field.

In 1936, Gen. Francisco Franco was proclaimed head of an insurgent Spanish state.

In 1940, the first section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike — described as America's first superhighway — opened to the public, stretching 160 miles from Carlisle to Irwin.

In 1957, the motto "In God We Trust" began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

In 1961, Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season, compared to Babe Ruth's 60 home runs during a 154-game season. (Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox gave up the round-tripper; the Yankees won 1-0.)

In 1962, Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC's "Tonight Show," beginning a nearly 30-year run.

In 1964, the Free Speech Movement began at the University of California, Berkeley. Japan's first high-speed "bullet train," the Tokaido Shinkansen, went into operation between Tokyo and Osaka.

In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.

In 1986, former President Jimmy Carter's presidential library and museum were dedicated in Atlanta with help from President Ronald Reagan.

In 1994, National Hockey League team owners began a 103-day lockout of their players.

Ten years ago: The Israeli army completed its withdrawal from Lebanon, clearing the way for a U.N. peacekeeping force. Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (loo-EEZ' ee-NAH'-see-oh LOO'-luh duh SEEL'-vuh) fell short of the votes he needed to win a second term outright and was forced into a runoff, which he won by a landslide. Tiger Woods won the American Express Championship in Chandler's Cross, England. (It was his eighth victory of the year, making Woods the first player in PGA Tour history to win at least eight times in three seasons.)

Five years ago: More than 700 Occupy Wall Street protesters were arrested after they swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge and shut down a lane of traffic for several hours in a tense confrontation with police. Campaigning began in Tunisia for the first elections born of the revolts that swept the Middle East.

One year ago: A gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing nine people and then himself. A 49-year-old convicted murderer of three people in Virginia and California was executed by Virginia after a series of last-minute appeals failed. Officials in Michigan declared a public health emergency over the city of Flint's water in response to tests that showed children with elevated levels of lead. Oregon marijuana shops began selling for the first time to recreational users.

Today's birthdays:

Former President Jimmy Carter is 92. Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 81. Actress Stella Stevens is 78. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 73. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 71. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 70. Actress Yvette Freeman is 66. Actor Randy Quaid is 66. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 61. British Prime Minister Theresa May is 60. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O'Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 58. Singer Youssou N'Dour is 57. Actor Esai Morales is 54. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 53. Actor Christopher Titus is 52. Actress-model Cindy Margolis is 51. Producer John Ridley (Film: "12 Years a Slave") is 51. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 48. Actor Zach Galifianakis (ga-lih-fih-NA'-kihs) is 47. Singer Keith Duffy is 42. Actress Sarah Drew is 36. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 32. Actress Jurnee Smollett is 30. Actress Brie Larson is 27.

Thought for today:

"Talent alone won't make you a success. Neither will being in the right place at the right time, unless you are ready. The most important question is: `Are you ready?"' — Johnny Carson (1925-2005).