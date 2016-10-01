Weekend Planner: Let the sunshine in

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Scott Willenbrock with the solar panels on the roof of his garage at his home in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2016.

For the fourth time, the Willenbrock home in Champaign will be part of the 10th annual Illinois Solar Tour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Scott Willenbrock, a University of Illinois physics professor, looks forward to it again. And so does his mutt, Coco, the friendliest dog you'll meet. "Coco is very excited about the solar tour because she loves to have people come to our house," Willenbrock said. At his house on Champaign's White Street, visitors also will hear about the solar panels on the roofs of his home and garage and the geothermal heating and cooling system, all retrofitted to the 1929 home. And they'll experience his Tesla Model X, an electric car. Here's more on the free, self-guided Solar Tour, compliments of staff writer Melissa Merli: