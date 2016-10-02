Area history, Oct. 2, 2016

Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Williams Hix, an Urbana excavator, reports that this is the best year he has had in the many years he's been in business. This morning he commenced work on his 56th foundation. All but three were in Urbana.

In 1966, Illinois' growing susceptibility toward misfortune dimmed an otherwise courageous performance Saturday afternoon as the No. 1-rated Michigan State Spartans conquered the luckless Illini, 26-10. It was the third straight loss for Illinois, although the defensive unit again covered itself with glory before 57,747 home fans on a cool and beautiful football day.

In 2001, pheasants have a new home northeast of Loda. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Brent Manning last weekend dedicated a new 160-acre Loda Pheasant Habitat Area in rural Iroquois County.