The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Oct. 2, 2016

Picking up where we left off last Sunday: We asked 10 experts on a variety of topics what one question they'd like to ask Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at one of the two remaining presidential debates, set for Oct. 9 and 19.

On gun violence

NICOLE ANDERSON COBB

Award-winning playwright created the Gun Play(s) Series, 10-minute plays about gun violence showing throughout 2016-17 at Urbana's Station Theatre

Q: What will you do to stop men of all races a nd faiths from killing us, each other and themselves with guns?

Why that? "For me, this is not just a question about gun control. I want the candidates to address how they will curb our rabid, insatiable appetite for gun violence.

"Day after day in America, we find too many men engaging in deadly gun violence as their primary method of problem-solving: to resolve a dispute with parents; to mediate a lover's quarrel; to end a fraught domestic situation; as a show of one's masculinity; to address a work-related grievance; as reprisal for a slight in public space; to accompany some extremist political ideology; or for no reason at all except the desire to shoot people.

"Gun violence is so deeply entrenched in our daily lives, on our screens, in the news, that we don't even realize its impact at times.

"I was driving my 5-year old daughter home from class and I noticed a dead animal in the road. The following conversation ensued:

"Me: 'Uhhhhhh, that was a dead animal in the road.'

"Daughter: 'Did a gun kill it, mommy?'

"Me, shocked: 'No, baby, I think a car hit it.'

"Daughter: 'But mommy, guns kill things.'

"Me: 'Yes, baby, in this case, though, a car probably killed the animal.'

"Daughter: 'But mommy, God made guns.'

"Me: 'No, baby, God didn't make guns. Man, human beings make guns.'

"Daughter: 'Well, they shouldn't.'

"Then silence for the rest of the short ride home. So, this 5-year-old is already associating all death with gun death in her daily life."

On the VA

CHRIS HANSON

Marine Corps veteran, Champaign firefighter

Q: As a returning Desert Storm vete ran, I spent several years in the VA system seeking treatment. It was one of the most frustrating times of my life. I have met many VA employees who are great at what they do, but they're frustrated also. These men and women who wore the uniform deserve better. What are your plans to reform the VA system?

Why that? "I work with our state and federal legislators on veterans issues and every meeting seems to be dominated by the newest VA failure. These issues include our veterans not receiving timely care, deceased veterans not being buried in a timely manner, veteran students not receiving their tuition reimbursements on time, inadequate facilities, poorly maintained facilities, a shortage of health care providers, mismanagement, lack of accountability and the suicide prevention hotline not being staffed properly.

"Just like education, we have thrown a lot of money at the problem and barely improved outcomes. It is time to change course and identify a new strategy. In addition to a large elderly group of World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans, we are going to see a huge group of younger veterans from the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts needing care. Political candidates can come to the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars conventions and make all kinds of promises, but it is time they deliver to those who have sacrificed so much."

On the Second Amendment

JOHN BOCH

Executive Director, Savoy-based Guns Save Life

Q: Yes or no: Do you be lieve in an individual's right to choose whether to keep and bear arms for law-abiding Americans, including for self-defense both in the home and on their person in public?

Why that? "The question stands for itself in terms of reasoning."

On paid parental leave

AMIT KRAMER

Associate Dean, UI School of Labor and Employment Relations

Q: There are only four countries without paid maternity leave in the world: Lesotho, Papua New Guinea, Swaziland and the United States. Isn't it time that the U.S. joins the rest of the world and supports family values with a federal paid parental leave?

Why that? "Parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child is a critical antecedent of post-neonatal and child fatalities, positive child outcomes and parental involvement of fathers and mothers. Yet, mothers in the U.S. stay much less than recommended with their newborns — a quarter less than two months and 10 percent less than a month — and the vast majority of fathers take leave of a week or less. Parents overwhelmingly cite financial concerns as the primary reason for not staying with their children after they are born.

"Finally, this is another source of inequality in American society: poor working parents have no choice but to immediately return to work, while well-off parents are likely to take more time off and get paid parental leave from their employers."

On attitudes about immigrants

TOM GARZA

President, C-U Immigration Forum

Q: Do you see immigrant s as inherently threatening or promising?

Why that? "Throughout this nation's history, we've officially alternated between viewing immigration as something to be encouraged — think the Statue of Liberty and those 'huddled masses yearning to breathe free' — or something to be shunned, as with the Chinese Exclusion Act, the Mexican Repatriation, the Immigration Act of 1917 and others. Generally speaking, these inconsistent views about immigrants have far more to do with our own internal politics than they do with anything about the people who want to come here or their potential value to our society.

"Yet now, once again, even as the world is becoming increasingly globalized and interdependent, loud voices are calling for us to turn outsiders away. They seem to imagine that the fabric of our society is so fragile that any kind of new idea or energy — which was not domestically generated — is potentially an existential threat to our identity and way of life."

On Guantanamo Bay

RONALD ROTUNDA

Former UI Law professor, former U.S. Defense Department adviser on detainee issues

Q: Eight years ago, President Obama promised to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay. It is still open, and the U.S. has invested many millions building a very secure prison facility. What will you do about Guantanamo? Will you close the prison? Will you return the Naval base to Cuba, one of the sore points in our relations with the Castros?

Why that?"During the next four years, terrorism is not going away. While there are some terrorists at home, there are many more overseas.

"The U.S. has been killing some, primarily with our drones. What happens with those we capture? Will we interrogate them and what will we do with them after that?"

On LGBT rights

ROBIN FRETWELL WILSON

UI Law professor directs the new 'Fairness For All' initiative

Q: What steps would you take to en sure that civil rights laws permit all Americans to be treated with dignity and celebrated in their diversity?

Why that? "Every state law protecting gay, lesbian and transgender Americans from being fired just for being gay or trans also protects faith communities in their ability to follow their faith. (I'd also ask): 'Do you believe, as the U.S. Civil Rights Commission report recently said, that protections for people of faith in nondiscrimination laws 'significantly infringe upon these civil rights?'"

On the environment

DAVID SHERWOOD

UI professor organized 'Confronting Climate Change' seminar in 2015

Q: What are the reasons for the p riority your administration will give to attaining the United States' commitments to the United Nations Paris Agreement on climate change?

Why that? "The planet is warming, and a consensus of 97 percent of climate scientists are convinced that the release of the heat-trapping gas carbon dioxide into the atmosphere following the burning of the fossil fuels coal, petroleum and natural gas is the major factor responsible for climate change. The effects of global warming include rising temperatures, extreme weather events, increased rainfall and flooding, melting of glaciers and arctic ice and rising sea levels.

"In response to the threat, representatives from 195 countries negotiated the Paris Agreement to combat climate change in December 2015. China and the United States, the two countries with the highest emission of CO2, collectively account for approximately 40 percent of global emissions. Accordingly, the success of the Paris Agreement is critically dependent upon leadership that is highly supportive of the agreement in both countries."

On the pharmaceutical industry

DR. ANNE ROBIN

Carle physician

Q: What can we do about th e pharmaceutical companies that are making big profits from selling opioids for pain treatment when they are not appropriate? How can we put a limit on marketing and lobbying?

Why that? "There definitely is a place for opioids in pain treatment, but they have been promoted to the point of being way overused. There needs to be a balance."

On nuclear power

CLIFFORD SINGER

Nuclear engineer, UI professor emeritus

Q: Should states that have produc ed the most nuclear fuel discharges work with other states in their region to dispose of fuel discharges deep underground, or should the next president agree to try to force or induce one state to take in all of the country's nuclear power reactor fuel discharges?

Why that? "Congress and the U.S. administration have not agreed on a plan for permanent disposal of fuel discharges from nuclear power reactors. Without an agreement, this fuel will be packaged for temporary storage and then repackaged again for permanent disposal, creating higher costs and additional radiation exposure to nuclear industry workers."