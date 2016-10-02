Candidate Q&As: Champaign County Board District 5

In the seventh in a series of candidate Q&As to run between now and Nov. 8, we spotlight the race in Champaign County Board District 5, pitting Republican Jon Rector of Champaign against Democrat Peter Tracy, also of Champaign. County Board District 5 includes west Champaign and a large suburban area west of the city limits.

Jon Rect or

Republican, Champaign

1. Why are you running for the county board, and what do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board for the next two years?

I was appointed to the county board in November 2015. I have been honored to serve the county that I was born and raised in. Our biggest issues include: our facility needs, strategies to balance the nursing home's budget and solutions for those in our community with behavioral health issues.

2. Are there services that you believe the county needs to expand or reduce or eliminate?

Yes, there are additional needed services because of the cutbacks at the state level and the struggles our local non-profits have. However, with no adequate funding additional discussion on additional services may need to be postponed until the county can bring its fiscal house back in order.

3. Do you support the proposed quarter-cent sales tax for county facilities? Why or why not?

I voted against the proposed sales tax increase. I would like to see if we can cut expenses elsewhere before we go to the public with a tax increase.

4. What facilities improvements should get the top three priorities if the facilities tax is approved by voters?

The county needs a long-term holistic approach to addressing our facility needs. At the current moment I don't believe we have a plan that will put us into solvency for decades to come. We cannot take a piecemeal approach. We have not funded the maintenance on our buildings and we have to play "catch-up." We must have safe and efficient buildings to deliver the county services to our constituents.

5. What is your position on the future of the county's jail system? Do you believe the downtown jail should be closed, and all jail facilities should be consolidated at the satellite jail?

We need to continue all of the strong local efforts to reduce incarceration in Champaign County. With that said, the downtown facility operation is inefficient, outdated and should be closed. We need to consider adding space to the satellite jail with behavioral health and detox facilities.

6. Do you think a comprehensive correctional service program is needed to reduce the jail population and correctional costs, or are you happy with the existing system?

The current system is working pretty well, we can always do better. Next day arraignment, in-home electronic monitoring and the Drug Court are programs to focus on to help us deliver more effective service.

7. Do you think any changes are needed at the county nursing home? Are you happy with the facility's management structure?

The nursing home has several major issues: the facility has had several building problems including faulty boilers, the management company, the state budget crisis delaying funding, etc. Changes must be made. A tough decision needs to be made to determine if we should sell or lease the facility. It is not financially prudent for the county to continue to operate the facility if it does not make financial sense.

8. Do you believe changes are needed to the county's zoning ordinance?

Zoning ordinances need to be looked at from an aerial view, not from the ground. As our population grows, as our economy expands and as our population diversifies, the county needs to be open and flexible to change to the needs of our community.

9. Do you think any changes are needed to the county's administrative structure — offices merged, county board chair elected at large, elected county executive, offices eliminated?

Yes the county board needs change. It is up to the voters to decide what they want that change to be. There are pros and cons to both an elected board chair and an elected county executive. I plan on voting for both.

10. Would you support making Champaign County a home rule county?

I do not support Champaign County becoming a home-rule unit of government. Home-rule units allow governing bodies immense powers when it comes to taxation and ordinances. If Champaign County were to become home-rule the county board could increase the property tax and the sales tax to any level without having to ask the voters for approval. At this time I believe we need to be more creative in our solutions than just "more new taxes." I support the will of the people and they should decide how much of their hard earned money should be invested in the county.

Peter Tracy

Democrat, Champaign

1. Why are you running for the county board, and what do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board for the next two years?

I was the executive director of the Champaign County Mental Health Board (from 2000 to 2016), and executive director of the Champaign County Developmental Disabilities Board from its inception in 2005 until my retirement in 2016. I have a good working knowledge about our county government and know virtually all of the elected and appointed officials. Consequently, I am also very aware of the issues facing our county and have the knowledge, skill and vision to help the county board operate more effectively to address the complex problems we are facing. In my opinion, the biggest issues facing the board include: (1) revenue shortfalls predicated by the state of Illinois budget problems, cost shifting to counties, and slow payment; (2) the financial and programmatic viability of the Champaign County Nursing Home; (3) problems with various county facilities and infrastructure; (4) the need for effective deflection/treatment options for people with behavioral health (i.e., mental illnesses and substance use disorders); (5) the need to make sure people with disabilities from Champaign County have the opportunity to be full participants in our community and live here consistent with the terms and conditions of the Ligas Consent Decree; and (6) improving coordination between county departments and other units of local government through targeted intergovernmental agreements.

2. Are there services that you believe the county needs to expand or reduce or eliminate?

We need to discontinue the practice of making unilateral decisions in a vacuum. Our county is facing a myriad of problems which overlap with municipal governments (e.g., the city of Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet) and cross many jurisdictional lines in Champaign County. There is also a significant interdependence related to the levels of local government which could benefit from improved collaboration and coordination of efforts. We need to redouble our efforts to support community coalitions, task forces, and collaborative strategies to address complex issues which impact on the entire county. These issues include gun violence, crime, homelessness, substance use, and racial disproportionality and equity. Our decisions concerning expansion, reduction or elimination of services should, to the extent possible, be coordinated with the efforts of other units of local government.

3. Do you support the proposed quarter-cent sales tax for county facilities? Why or why not?

I do not support the proposed quarter cent sales tax for county facilities.

First and foremost, sales tax in Champaign County is already higher than it should be and the overall impact is bad economically for all of us. I wonder how many people choose to make large purchases in contiguous counties to avoid paying the higher sales tax in Champaign County. I am also troubled by the plan as presented because it is vague and poorly defined. Specifically, there are no assurances to the voters about how this money will be spent. Lastly, there was not an adequate vetting of other options which could be available to address the problems with facilities.

4. What facilities improvements should get the top three priorities if the facilities tax is approved by voters?

If approved by the voters, my top three priorities selecting from the list presented on Aug. 9 would be (1) Nursing Home deferred maintenance, (2) the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system replacement, and (3) and the funding of deferred maintenance backlog projects.

I like the concept of the Behavioral Health Services Facility (identified in the memo as a "Group C Project), however this project could be completed without a sales tax increase through the Champaign County Mental Health Board. This unit of county government already allocates over $1 million per year for services and supports for people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders who intersect with the criminal justice system, and has the capability to borrow money necessary to build or purchase the behavioral health services facility.

5. What is your position on the future of the county's jail system? Do you believe the downtown jail should be closed, and all jail facilities should be consolidated at the satellite jail?

We need to reduce the jail population in Champaign County by creating appropriate service options for non-violent people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Too many people who pose no threat to public safety end up in our jail and this needs to stop. The Champaign County Jail should not be the default behavioral health option. Clearly, we need a community based behavioral health services facility which provides medical detoxification and psychiatric stabilization. The downtown jail should be closed and all jail facilities should be consolidated at the satellite jail. This would result in improved efficiency pertaining to staff utilization and coverages. It may be necessary to remodel or reconfigure the satellite jail to accommodate the various incarcerated populations, but I would want to rule out other options and examine a comprehensive plan prior to supporting any proposal on this matter.

6. Do you think a comprehensive correctional service program is needed to reduce the jail population and correctional costs, or are you happy with the existing system?

In my opinion, the existing system needs extensive revisions which could take advantage of recent statute changes and health care benefit improvements. Since the onset and implementation of the Affordable Care Act we have seen significant expansion of Medicaid health insurance coverage for the cohort of people incarcerated in the Champaign County Jail. Prior to the ACA, most of the incarcerated population had no health insurance coverage and were the sole responsibility of the sheriff while being held in the jail. In addition, people incarcerated in the jail with mental illnesses and substance use disorders were also uninsured (i.e., not Medicaid eligible) which resulted in serious service access barriers.

Our current situation has significantly changed because of Medicaid expansion. Virtually all of the people in jail have Medicaid or other health insurance coverage, and those that don't are now eligible for Medicaid enrollment. The Champaign County Mental Health Board funds case management services which includes assistance with Medicaid enrollment for people in the Champaign County Jail. Further, the Federal Medicaid agency has issued guidelines to assure there is behavioral health parity (i.e., mental health and substance use services benefits must be similar to those provided for medical surgical benefits). Additionally, almost all incarcerated people are now covered by Medicaid Managed Care Plans here in Champaign County for which the federal share of the expanded Medicaid population is 100 percent of the costs. Let me repeat, 100 percent federal and 0 percent state for the expanded Medicaid population.

Our county board needs to work with other counties (through the National Association of Counties) to make sure Medicaid benefits are used to cover health care (behavioral health and medical surgical) while people are in the jail, and assure that people are connected to appropriate health care care post-incarceration. This would generate tremendous savings and combined with the behavioral health services facility would result in census reductions at the jail.

7. Do you think any changes are needed at the county nursing home? Are you happy with the facility's management structure?

Many of the problems faced by the nursing home have been created and exacerbated by the state of Illinois' recent history (since 2008) of delayed payments and inadequate rates. The problems we are facing are common to other county nursing homes in Illinois and could be more effectively addressed by a coordinated response from multiple county governments. We may want to explore various lobbying options with members of the General Assembly who represent portions of Champaign County since it seems clear the State is not meeting its Medicaid and Medicare obligations.

I think the county \board has made significant improvements with the management and administration of the nursing home, but if state payment delays and rate structure inadequacies are not addressed we will continue to need county revenue subsidies to keep the nursing home viable.

8. Do you believe changes are needed to the county's zoning ordinance?

We need to improve planning and zoning coordination between the county and other municipalities to assure that neighborhoods are protected. Some of my friends, neighbors and constituents in County Board District 5 are very concerned about the potential negative impact of traffic changes associated with the development of Carle at the Fields which is currently under construction at I-57 and Curtis Road. While this is primarily a city of Champaign issue, the county needs to do what it can to preserve the character of our communities and work cooperatively with other units of local government to see that this happens.

9. Do you think any changes are needed to the county's administrative structure — offices merged, county board chair elected at large, elected county executive, offices eliminated?

I am concerned the county doesn't have a human resources professional on staff. With the complexity of operating a county government with 800 employees, it is critical to have a highly qualified Human Resource professional on staff to advise elected and appointed officials about management of a full range of personnel policies and procedures. This is a serious exposure and a set-up for a wide range of labor-management problems, and must be addressed as soon as possible.

A significant portion of the population of Champaign County has serious concerns about racial disproportionality in the criminal justice system, the lack of diversity in county government, and other equity issues in our communities. To address these problems, we need an Office of Equity and Social Justice to demonstrate our commitment to a fair and just Champaign County.

We have a new county administrator and I think he deserves a chance to work under the current county board structure before we move forward with significant changes. I am opposed to an elected county board chair and an elected county executive.

10. Would you support making Champaign County a home rule county?

I am opposed to making Champaign County a home rule county. With this change the possibility exists for increased taxes without direct voter input. Currently, the only county in Illinois with home rule is Cook County and I really don't think we want to take actions which would replicate Cook County practices and policies here in Champaign County.