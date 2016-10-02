Soaring assessments irk Campustown property owners

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The apartment at 106 E. Daniel is seen here in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Next time you visit the Campustown area, consider wearing your dressiest shoes, because you may be walking on some pretty pricey ground.

Township assessors recently took a new look at the University of Illinois campus vicinity and revalued apartment, business, residential, even fraternity and sorority properties, with the most dramatic upswing in assessments made in Champaign.

Increases on the Urbana side were in the 3-5 percent range, but one property owner described hikes on the Champaign side as a "body slam."

City of Champaign Township Assessor Brian Christie reassessed about 750 Campustown properties, making increases based on several years' worth of higher land sales prices in that area, he said.

The increases affect what the property owners pay in taxes next year, and some were sizeable, with land assessments triple or quadruple the amount they were in previous years. Some assessments went up even more than that, and hundreds of owners aren't happy.

"Most of us were shell-shocked," said Dan Hamelberg, a local developer and chairman of the University Group student apartment rental business.

Campus apartment owners got their first look at new assessments in July, after they had already locked in leases — many running from August 2016 to August 2017 with students, he said. And it was too late to raise the rents to cover those higher taxes.

Couple increased assessments with the possible passage of a $183.4 million Champaign school proposal on the ballot next month, and it could be "a double whammy" driving up taxes, Hamelberg said.

He and a group of campus apartment building owners met with Christie, hoping to avoid the expensive process they're now in — appealing their assessments with the Champaign County Board of Review, part of which requires them to get independent appraisals on their buildings, he said.

There were about 230 challenges filed on those Campustown land reassessments done in Champaign alone, according to the Board of Review. The number of appeals filed on Urbana reassessments in the campus area wasn't available.

"One appraisal can cost over $1,000 and we're talking hundreds of properties here," said Hamelberg, who filed appeals on 50 properties. "This is not an inexpensive process."

'A body slam'

Township assessors are responsible for assessing properties at one-third of their market values, and that's a process that requires periodic adjustment for accuracy.

Christie, a veteran assessor who isn't seeking re-election, said he took a new look at Champaign's entire Campustown area — from University Avenue south to the vicinity of Memorial Stadium.

Based on several years worth of increased prices on campus-area land, he said, he adjusted only the land values of properties, but left building values unchanged.

"All I can tell you is the sales (information) we're getting are proving that assessments were too low," he said.

In Urbana, Cunningham Township Assessor Dan Stebbins made building and land assessment adjustments on some properties in the area from Main Street to Florida Avenue and Lincoln Avenue to Race Street, and on Campustown apartments and some areas of east Urbana, he said.

"I did a 5 percent increase on all the apartments on campus," he said. "I could have done 10 percent, but thought, I'll err on the side of caution."

At least two Campustown apartment developer/owners, Hamelberg and Scott Cochrane, said they take issue with the timing of the larger increases in Champaign.

"What they should have done is a gradual increase instead of a body slam," said Cochrane, of Cochrane Premier Properties.

Hamelberg said he didn't object to the numbers Christie came up with on the land assessments as much as the timing. Land sale prices have been increasing in the campus area for six or seven years, he said, so he wonders why assessments weren't inched up a little at a time, even starting a few years ago.

"We take issue with one big increase. Increments would have allowed for incremental increases passed along in rents," he said.

Cochrane said he understands prices go up, "but all at once is kind of hard to take," he said.

"All of my Champaign properties got hit, and some were ridiculous," he said.

While some property owners may think differently, Christie said making incremental changes wasn't the way he was taught to do his job, and he typically looks at three years' worth of sales.

"You shouldn't go in and revalue little bits at a time," he said.

Campustown exodus?

The News-Gazette looked at the new assessments on dozens of Campustown properties in Champaign on a random basis and found increases in the land for all of them at least doubled.

The assessed value of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority house at 904 S. Third St., for example, is going up just under $100,000, on the land and building total — on 2016 taxes payable next year, with all of it coming from a five-fold assessment hike on the land.

Also facing a hefty increase is the County Market store at 331 E. Stoughton St., C.

The store and its parking lot occupy five parcels, and the assessments on just the land alone, for all five combined, are rising from $240,490 to $714,300.

Shan Clevinger, the real estate manager for the store's parent company, Quincy-based Niemann Foods, said the chain looked into appealing but concluded a challenge would be unsuccessful.

Supermarkets operate on tight margins, she said, and this is going to be "a big hit."

Tom Hays, a CPA and broker at Century 21 Heartland Real Estate at 401 E. Springfield Ave., C, is also looking at a big hit — potentially $15,000 to $17,000 in higher taxes next year if appeals he filed on two parcels at 401 and 403 E. Springfield Ave., C, are unsuccessful, he said.

Hays said he sees flaws in basing reassessments throughout the campus area on land sales that led to tear-downs and construction of high-density buildings.

"I think the kind of sales that they're basing these assessments on are kind of a thing of the past," he said.

He also said larger landlords aren't the only ones facing potential issues. Many small business owners in the campus area are in triple net leases, meaning they pay their own insurance, real state taxes and some of the repairs, "so they're going to get hit," he said.

"I can see a lot of businesses, as their leases come up, getting out of the campus area," Hays said. "It's not just a few hundred dollars. It's thousands of dollars. If they could move a few blocks away and save thousands of dollars, why not?"

Appraisers weigh in

Two local commercial appraisers, James Webster and Steve Whitsitt, said campus area land values have gone up.

"Campus land values have increased substantially in the last four or five years," Webster said.

Whitsitt said he's doing appraisals of properties for some of the appeals on campus-area assessments. But he turned down more of those appraisal requests than he accepted because he didn't think the appeals could succeed, based on appraisals that would likely come in higher than the assessments, he said.

"I had a half-dozen fraternities and sororities call and turned them down," he said.

Whitsitt said he thinks highly of Christie and his staff, and for the most part he believes the assessed values in the campus are still below market value.

He's just disappointed in the reassessment process and would have liked to see some warning for campus property owners.

"It's just the method in which they've done it, in one fell swoop," he said. "Had they graduated it, it would have been less severe and landlords could have budgeted accordingly."

Urbana 'a better deal'

Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said city officials are aware of the concerns about the reassessments.

"It's certainly something that we're interested in seeing how it plays out," he said.

Cochrane already made grim predictions about the impact on the local business climate if there's a combined successful school referendum and unsuccessful assessment appeals for campus apartment owners.

"There's going to be some fire sales," he warned. "There's going to be some people selling their properties."

Hamelberg gives apartment owners about a 50-50 chance of winning their assessment challenges.

If they're unsuccessful, those higher taxes will mean lower net operating income for landlords, which will eventually result in a decrease in property values, he predicted.

"Not only will it decrease values in the long run, but what will happen is Champaign will become less desirable," he said. "And get this, Urbana is a better deal. I never thought I'd live long enough to say that, given these land values."

He also said UI student voters ought to pay close attention to that Champaign school referendum next month, because if there's a giant school tax increase and all the higher campus-area land assessments stick — and if he can pass those costs on to his tenants in a year — he'd have to raise his rents over $100 a month per bed or more, "and that's a lot of money."

"Students ought to know if they vote yes, that's an increase in their own rent," he warned.

Then and now

Properties are assessed at one-third of their market value. Here's a sampling of assessment increases on the land portion of assessments (buildings excluded) on apartment building properties on Champaign's side of Campustown: