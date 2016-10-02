Tom Kacich: Candidate wants records sealed

James Tinsley, a candidate for the Champaign County Board in the Nov. 8 election, has filed a request asking that all records related to his 2009 arrest and his subsequent guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of firearms be sealed from public view.

Tinsley, 32, a Democrat who is running in County Board District 11 against Republican Barbara Burch Rogers, filed the request in Champaign County Circuit Court on Aug. 22. It was forwarded to State's Attorney Julia Rietz, Sheriff Dan Walsh and the Illinois State Police for their comments.

"They have a period of time to object. They can look through their records, and if they feel it's not in the public interest for that record to be sealed, they can object," said Katie Blakeman, the Champaign County Circuit Court clerk. "That offense may not be eligible to be expunged or sealed. They may object on other grounds. If there's an objection, the judge schedules a hearing and then both sides have an opportunity to present their case and the judge makes the determination from there."

Blakeman said her office gets 100 to 150 petitions annually from people who want to have their records sealed or expunged. Once records are sealed, they can't be viewed by the public, but they can be accessed by court order by law enforcement officials.

In most cases, she said, people ask to have their records sealed or expunged to improve their chances of getting a job.

Whether that's the case in Tinsley's situation is unclear; he could not be reached for comment.

Rietz said she didn't know if she would file an objection to the petition.

"I just saw this, so I don't know. I haven't really looked at it," she said. "The other thing is that he is a candidate for the county board, so I don't want to comment.

"I think we would leave it to the judge."

Rietz said the case against Tinsley originated when a search warrant, apparently focusing on his brother, was exercised and resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs.

Tinsley was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis, a misdemeanor. The charges were negotiated down to a guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of firearms, a misdemeanor, because although Tinsley had a firearms owners identification card at the time, he also was "a narcotics addict," the charges said.

The plea agreement came, Rietz said, in what she called "a precursor" to her second chance diversion program.

Tinsley ended up with a sentence of 12 months of conditional discharge, 172 days in the county jail, 32 hours of public service and the loss of his FOID card.

County Board District 11, where Tinsley and Burch-Rogers are running, takes in the parts of Champaign-Urbana north of University Avenue between Prospect Avenue in Champaign and High Cross Road in Urbana. Tinsley defeated longtime county board member Lloyd Carter in the March primary election in District 11.

Champaign school district forum

Here's a test of your civic-mindedness, Champaign voters.

The League of Women Voters of Champaign County has scheduled a forum on the Champaign school district's $183.4 million school construction and renovation request.

It will be held at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Champaign City Building, 102 N. Neil St.

Yep, Friday night, the same night the Cubs are scheduled to begin their post-season run. The League originally had hoped to hold a forum at that time between the 13th Congressional District candidates. When that idea fell through, League members suggested a forum on the school district's bond issue.

School board President Chris Kloeppel and Vice President Amy Armstrong will take part in the forum. As with other forums the League is sponsoring, it will be broadcast live on cable access, rebroadcast several times and also will be available for viewing at the city of Champaign's website.

Vermilion County candidate forum

Candidates for three contested races in Vermilion County will take part Monday in a forum co-sponsored by the Business Women of Vermilion County, the Danville Area Community College Annuitants Association, the Danville Public Library and the Executive Club of Danville.

It will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bremer Theater at DACC. The forum is free and open to the public.

Candidates in these contested races have agreed to participate: 52nd District state Senate, Scott Bennett and Mike Madigan; Vermilion County auditor, Linda Lucas-Anstey and Bill Wright; and Vermilion County coroner, Steve Cornett and Jane McFadden.

Vermilion County Treasurer Sue Stine will moderate the forum.

Audience members will have the opportunity to submit written questions before and during the forum that the candidates will respond to.

First TV spots

Matt Duco, the Democratic candidate for Champaign County recorder, wrote to point out that he — not Scott Bennett — was the first local candidate this fall to start running commercials on local broadcast television. His purchase originally had not been disclosed by WCIA-TV, but it suddenly appeared in the station's political file last week.

Duco is spending $3,328 on 31 commercials (at an individual cost of $75 to $250 for a 30-second spot) that are running between Sept. 12 and Election Day, Nov. 8. Most of the time, slots he purchased are running during local news programs.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette writer and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.