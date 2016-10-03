After 43 years, Monical's in Danville closes

Restaurant questions? Ask Tom Kacich here

DANVILLE — Monical’s Pizza is closing one of its two locations in Danville.

After 43 years, Monical’s Pizza on Bowman Avenue has closed its doors, restaurant officials announced Monday morning.

It’s the second restaurant on that side of town to close. Last week, the Wendy’s restaurant on Voorhees Street, which is just south of Monical’s Bowman Avenue location, shut down. Wendy’s has another Danville restaurant on North Vermilion Street.

Monical’s still has two nearby locations: on North Vermilion Street in Danville and on Georgetown Road in Tilton.

According to Donna Jakob, Monical’s chief operations officer, traffic and shopping patterns in Danville have changed, impacting business on Bowman Avenue. She said the company has responded by opening the other two restaurants in the area. Monical’s plans to cover the Bowman delivery market from its other restaurants with Fairchild Street being the dividing line between the two areas.

The Bowman Avenue restaurant was the first Monical’s Pizza in Danville and opened in 1973. The Georgetown Road Monical’s opened in 1978 and the North Vermilion location in 2003. Since then the Tilton restaurant has been rebuilt following a fire and the North Vermilion store has recently seen a remodel and expansion.

In October 2015, the Monical's on Kirby Avenue in Champaign closed.