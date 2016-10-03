Area history, Oct. 3, 2016

Today is Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1913, the Urbana City Council Monday night considered the need for a citywide fire alarm system because of the unreliability of telephones. Mayor O.L. Browder said that a system of 28 boxes probably would cost about $5,000. If a system is installed it probably would be through a bond issue.

In 1966, the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors has released a report calling for an increase of 18 to 20 percent in faculty salaries at the University of Illinois. The report says that although faculty compensation has doubled over the last decade, the UI still ranks fifth in the Big Ten and sixth in a select sample of comparative institutions. Northwestern faculty salaries were tops, followed by Michigan. The average salary at the UI Urbana and Chicago Circle campuses was $11,204 in 1965-66.

In 2001, the Champaign-based Coalition for Traditional Values Tuesday joined the fight against legalizing video poker machines in Illinois bars and taverns. It hopes to persuade estate lawmakers to reject the idea, even if it means giving up a potential source of revenue.