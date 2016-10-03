Examining Unit 4 referendum: Central's parking nightmare

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The much-coveted parking spots on University Avenue in front of Champaign Central High School have lots of restrictions.

Every Monday between now and Election Day, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND will spotlight one piece of Champaign’s six-school, $183.4 million ballot question that will be put before voters Nov. 8. THIS WEEK: Central's parking nightmare.

How much it'd cost

$500,000 of the $87.1 million plan for Central would go toward building a larger parking lot.

How bad is it?

Ask any teacher. They'll tell you.

Like Tami Haubner, who's been on staff for eight years: "I learned early on that you must arrive no less than 20 minutes before the staff start time to get a spot in the lot. Once you're there, that's where you stay until you go home. No lunches out, appointments or errands, or you'll never get back on the lot."

Or Debra Lee, who's had to park down by University Liquor plenty of times when she doesn't make it in a half-hour early in the morning.

Or Emily Kautzer, a French teacher who acknowledges she's one of the lucky ones because she travels between Franklin Middle School and Central every day. As a result, she gets a special tag that lets her park in one of the six or seven spots on Park Street.

The only problem? There are more traveling teachers than parking spaces, and those slots are nearly always full during the busiest times.

"I usually park two or three blocks away from the school," she says.

How we got here

Central sits on 5.9 acres, which has been a limiting factor for all kinds of site amenities, from athletic fields to storage space for band equipment.

Currently, there are 126 parking spaces on-site. That includes the faculty lot on the north side of West Park Street and the street parking, where signs have been put up, Principal Joe Williams said. That's 126 parking spots for 164 staff members and more than 500 juniors and seniors who are old enough to drive to school each day.

How it'd change

If the board buys all the properties it has option agreements for, the Central site will expand to 12.8 acres. Along with a number of other improvements, plans call for a new parking lot that would have 218 spaces, located immediately north of the proposed addition, according to the district's design team.

In the event the board were to buy additional parcels around the school, the lot could be expanded further, either via more surface spaces or structured parking.