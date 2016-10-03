Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Kinzie Schwab glances at his attorney, Evan Bruno, during sentencing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Judge Hugh Finson sentenced Schwab to 25 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and child pornography.

URBANA — A former Urbana man who skipped out on his jury trial and was convicted anyway of criminal sexual assault and child pornography has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kinzie Lee Schwab, 35, will have to spend at least 16 of those years behind bars.

“He took her childhood away from her. He ruined her childhood,” Circuit Judge Hugh Finson said Monday.

Finson presided over a three-day trial in late August during which a jury of seven women and five men found that Schwab committed both felonies against a teen-age girl in 2015.

Schwab left the county after being put on notice Aug. 22 that his jury trial was to begin the next morning. Finson ordered that the trial would go forward without Schwab and he was convicted.

On Aug. 29, he was found by park police sleeping in a van on a beach in Sonoma County, Calif. He gave them his identification and officers learned he was wanted on a warrant.

“It’s possible to go farther away in the lower 48 states but not much farther from Urbana than Sonoma County,” Finson said, finding Schwab’s flight to be an aggravating factor in his sentence.

Testimony at the trial revealed that over a period of years, Schwab set the young girl up to have sex with him, and finally carried out the acts, including recording sex with her, in motel rooms around town.

Jurors watched a 37-minute video showing him having sex with her in June 2015. The girl had identified herself and Schwab in that video.

The activity came to the attention of police in early 2016 when the girl told a school counselor about it following the February death of her mother.

Urbana police detective Matt Bain investigated.

At Monday’s sentencing, Bain testified that after Schwab fled the area, Bain was in contact with police in Brazil, Ind., area, where Schwab had reportedly been living in a family house. Bain said Schwab’s own family members had reported him missing and authorities in that area did an “extensive” air search of the area to no avail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar had sought a total of 40 years in prison for Schwab — the maximum 15 years on the criminal sexual assault and 25 years on the child pornography.

“He spent years grooming her to engage in sex with him,” the prosecutor said, calling Schwab’s patience “chilling.”

Despite not having any criminal record, Lozar said it was unlikely Schwab could be rehabilitated given how entrenched he was in taking advantage of the girl.

Schwab’s attorney, Evan Bruno, said his client, a computer programmer, was educated and intelligent and “perfectly capable of being rehabilitated.”

He also argued that Schwab had no apparent intent to share the video he had recorded of himself and the child engaged in sex.

Given that, and his lack of a criminal record, Bruno asked for a sentence at the lower end of the range.

A prison sentence, with a minimum of 10 years, was mandated.

Schwab declined to say anything on his own behalf when given the chance by Finson.

His victim was present to hear his sentence. Finson had read a letter she submitted to him about the effect the crimes have had on her.

He noted that Schwab’s criminal acts had cost her relationships with both family and friends.

In addition to the prison sentence, Schwab was ordered to pay more than $4,200 in fines, fees and costs.



