Just a heartbeat away: Expert breaks down vice presidential debate

Photo by: The News-Gazette Brian Gaines, University of Illinois professor of political science and elections expert.

On the eve of the first and only vice presidential debate of 2016 — moderated by University of Illinois and WCIA-TV alum ELAINE QUIJANO of CBS — we asked back UI elections expert BRIAN GAINES for a quick primer.

Why watch?

Hillary Clinton turns 69 later this month and Donald Trump is 70. Whoever is inaugurated in January will be in second place behind Ronald Reagan (in 1985) for "oldest person to begin a presidential term."

Just behind lies William Henry Harrison, who died at age 68, about a month after his inauguration. So it surely makes sense for voters to consider whom they'd prefer to be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

What to expect

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence are both accomplished but low-key. They may attack each other, but seem more likely to rehearse assaults on the main contenders.

Kaine won't be able to goad Trump directly, but he will surely repeat charges of incompetence, arrogance and volatility. He might try his hand at selling two messages Clinton struggles to peddle — that the country is in better shape than it was eight years ago, and that Hillary Clinton is trustworthy.

Pence will probably follow Trump in stressing the contrast "we'll cut taxes, they'd raise them." He should exhibit much better discipline than Trump in staying on topic, rebutting criticism, and, generally, connecting dots. Whether he has a truly persuasive pitch for his erratic would-be boss remains to be seen.