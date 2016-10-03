Memorial Stadium renovations on tap

30-year beat writer Bob Asmussen is chatting at 10 a.m. Submit questions here

Eight years after the last major renovation to Memorial Stadium, Illinois announced on Monday morning planned upgrades to the south end zone and east side of the 93-year-old venue that sits along Kirby Avenue.

Work is expected to be finished on the south end zone portion by the summer of 2019 and the east side in the summer of 2020. The total cost of the project is expected to be $132 million, funded by private gifts and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics' general fund.

The project is a continuation of the renovations that started at the venue in 2005 that featured work done on the west and north side of Memorial Stadium.

Renovations expected to take place include a new home for all football operations in the south end zone, including locker rooms, training, recovery and sports medicinie facilities along with meeting and office spaces and recruiting venues.

The building will be house inside a new south grandstand, and work on the east main and balcony stands will feature new restrooms, concessions and elevators, along with enhanced fan accessibility and ADA seating.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement that after Illinois hired Lovie Smith in early March, the "project is the necessary next step to building a sustainable, championship-caliber football program."

“This is an investment in our student-athletes, both present and future, to ensure that they have the resources needed to compete at the highest level," Whitman said. "Such a commitment is required if we are to win consistently in the Big Ten and on the national stage. This is the first in a series of facility projects that will ultimately position all Illinois student-athletes for enduring success.”

Whitman sent out a letter to Illinois football season-ticket holders just before Illinois announced the plans this morning.

"A building boom in college athletics is sweeping the country," Whitman wrote. "Nationwide, universities are investing billions of dollars in updated athletic facilities. Projects target the full spectrum of sports, but in no sport has the boom been so pronounced as in football. Look no further than our Big Ten competitors. Major football investments are occurring across the conference — not only at schools like Michigan and Ohio State, but also at Iowa, Purdue and Indiana. To compete, and ultimately to win, the University of Illinois must invest as well."

Whitman also wrote that Smith and his coaching staff is touting the project to potential recruits.

"The coaching staff is already using the facility plans to present a compelling case to the current recruiting class, which will have as many as three years remaining in their Illinois careers to benefit from the new facilities," Whitman wrote.

Smith said in a statement that the project is important to the future of the program.

"Memorial Stadium is one of the historic and iconic stadiums in the nation, and this renovation will only enhance that reputation," Smith said. "The additions will give both our players and fans a greatly improved experience, from preparation during the week to the game-day atmosphere.”

The UI issued a request for proposal for architectural serviecs in mid-September. Upon completion of that process, the university is expected to choose an architect and engineering firm to complete plans and drawings.