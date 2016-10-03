Rantoul police dog passes away
RANTOUL — Village police are mourning the passing of Nautic, the Belgian Malinois who served the village “with eagerness and pride” in his nine-plus years on the job.
The canine partner of Officer Kyle Donovan was laid to rest Sunday after an ongoing illness.
After being honored in March 2015 as the department’s Officer of the Year, Donovan told the Rantoul Press his sidekick deserved a chunk of the award, too. Nautic, he said, tracked down several crime suspects and was the go-to officer for “locker sniffs” in area schools to search for contraband.
“One time, we tracked one suspect down who had just committed a home invasion, and he had multiple out-of-state warrants for his arrest,” Donovan said. “It was kind of nice to get that bad guy off the street.”
Nautic joined on Sept. 10, 2007. He lived with the Donovans — Kyle, wife Lindsay and the kids, Claire and Landon — in Champaign.
The police dog in line to replace Nautic — 18-month-old Wyatt — is about to undergo two months of training in Decatur with his handler officer, Jerry King. Nautic was due to retire once Wyatt was finished with training.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.