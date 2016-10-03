Rantoul police dog passes away

Photo by: Provided Rantoul police canine officer Kyle Donovan and the department’s Belgian Malinois, Nautic, who died over the weekend.

RANTOUL — Village police are mourning the passing of Nautic, the Belgian Malinois who served the village “with eagerness and pride” in his nine-plus years on the job.

The canine partner of Officer Kyle Donovan was laid to rest Sunday after an ongoing illness.

After being honored in March 2015 as the department’s Officer of the Year, Donovan told the Rantoul Press his sidekick deserved a chunk of the award, too. Nautic, he said, tracked down several crime suspects and was the go-to officer for “locker sniffs” in area schools to search for contraband.

“One time, we tracked one suspect down who had just committed a home invasion, and he had multiple out-of-state warrants for his arrest,” Donovan said. “It was kind of nice to get that bad guy off the street.”

Nautic joined on Sept. 10, 2007. He lived with the Donovans — Kyle, wife Lindsay and the kids, Claire and Landon — in Champaign.

The police dog in line to replace Nautic — 18-month-old Wyatt — is about to undergo two months of training in Decatur with his handler officer, Jerry King. Nautic was due to retire once Wyatt was finished with training.