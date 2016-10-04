85 years for tattoo artist who molested child

Photo by: The News-Gazette Hayze Schoonover, 29, of Thomasboro has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for alleged sex acts that occurred with a child under the age of 13 in 2014 and 2015.

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Tuesday sentenced a Thomasboro man convicted of sexually molesting a child to what is effectively the rest of his life in prison.

“This is an incredibly serious offense,” Judge Tom Difanis said to Hayze Schoonover, convicted in late August by a jury of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The 29-year-old tattoo artist was sentenced to 85 years, of which he must serve at least 72 years before being considered for parole.

Besides a prior conviction for driving under the influence, Schoonover had no criminal past, which is not uncommon among child sex predators, Difanis said.

“These are good people, solid citizens. They have jobs, education, all of which is to cover what they do in private with a child. They don’t wear a sign,” Difanis said.

A jury found that Schoonover engaged in different sex acts with a child who was in his care in his home on different occasions in 2014 and 2015.

Recounting the evidence for the judge, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Schoonover “groomed” the girl for sex with him by starting out by telling her how pretty she was then later giving her alcohol, exposing her to pornography, then eventually taking physical advantage of her.

“If she pushed back, he threatened to kill her,” said Larson, who recommended 120 years in prison.

Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti countered that Schoonover had redeeming qualities including holding jobs, being a stay-at-home father to his own two children, and being a talented artist.

“I don’t believe he needs an ... effective sentence of life,” Allegretti said, recommending 30 years.

The child victim, who is now a teen, asked Larson to read aloud to the judge her victim impact statement.

Despite a year in counseling — the case came to the attention of authorities in September 2015 — the girl told the judge she suffers in relationships with friends and family, can’t eat and has nightmares.

“I’m always worrying if someone is out to get me for him,” she wrote.

Schoonover’s father testified that his wife died from breast cancer when Schoonover was only 8 or 9. Sam Schoonover described his son as a talented artist who plays guitars, is an accomplished welder and automobile mechanic and is good at designing and giving tattoos.

It was a tattoo that likely contributed to Schoonover’s conviction.

Testimony at trial was that the girl told a relative what Schoonover had been doing to her. Adults in her family then began questioning her. When she referred to a tattoo in his pubic area, family members called police.

Schoonover had nothing to say to the judge when given the chance to make a statement. He hurriedly left the courtroom after receiving the sentence.