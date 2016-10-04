Area history, Oct. 4, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, an order by the four railroads running into Champaign has helped abate bootlegging, Mayor E.S. Swigart told council members last night. The order says that liquor will be delivered only to the rightful consignee, who must sign in person for the shipment. Illinois Traction System officials said their liquor deliveries have dropped 75 percent since the order went into effect. Liquor deliveries now are going to Leverett, Thomasboro and Pesotum, Swigart said, although he hopes that similar orders to the railroads become effective there as well.

In 1966, former state Treasurer Elmer Hoffman of Wheaton was in Champaign Monday night to maintain that term limits for sheriffs are wrong. He urged approval of a constitutional amendment that would allow sheriffs and county treasurers to succeed themselves. Under Illinois' Constitution, only sheriffs and treasurers are unable to run for a second term. Hoffman said that allowing a sheriff to serve more than four years would "build up law enforcement in the face of lawlessness that is creeping over the country."

In 2001, two Champaign gas stations — Don's Amoco and Colonial Pantry Citgo, both on North Mattis Avenue — received notices this week that they face possible price-gouging lawsuits over gasoline prices.