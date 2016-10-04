Board candidate: 'I can’t stop people from judging me'

Other Related Content Tom Kacich: Candidate wants records sealed

URBANA — Champaign County Board candidate James Tinsley said Monday that he petitioned to have his criminal record sealed in order to improve his chances of finding “a stable source of employment.”

The News-Gazette reported Sunday that Tinsley, the Democratic candidate for county board in District 11, had filed a request in Champaign County Circuit Court to have records of his 2009 arrest and subsequent guilty plea to a firearms charge sealed from public view.

“The objectives behind petitioning to have my criminal records sealed have nothing to do with my political endeavors, in fact, this is the third time I have started down this road and when I tried to seal them years ago I had no intentions of running for office,” he wrote to The New-Gazette. “I simply wanted to increase my odds of finding a stable source of employment to provide for my family and that is the driving force behind it now.”

Champaign County Circuit Court Clerk Katie Blakeman, who is sponsoring an expungement and record sealing workshop later this month, said most people seeking to have records sealed do so to improve their chances of finding a job or to obtain a better job.

“I am not ashamed of the mistakes I’ve made in my life. Honestly, I actually embrace them. Without doing so, the power and to process those acknowledgements and turn them into wisdom and understanding would not exist,” Tinsley wrote. “I understand the roadblocks my friends, family and other people who live in the County Board District 11 face when they are saddled with a criminal conviction. I have lived it and I disagree with any arguments that suggest that I should be further judged by my actions in the past.

“I can’t stop people from judging me based on some mistake or mistakes I may have made in the past but I can set the record straight today. I am a father, husband, tax-paying, upstanding citizen and I’m on the verge of graduating from the University of Illinois and being an elected official for County Board District 11. I believe the debt of my mistakes have been paid to society so I, and others who have a conviction, should be treated as such.”

Tinsley, 32, said that one of the biggest reasons he decided to run for the county board “is because I want people who have had their dreams crushed, those who don’t see their way out of their situation to be able to look at me and see how I came from the same environment and had the same thought process many of them may have and they will see how I embraced education and changed my thinking and thus changed my life. That’s my reward, because this is my home. My community and those I hope to soon be my constituents need to see people like me overcome obstacles and never give up!”

He said that he was inspired by two other north Urbana residents who have found success in politics.

“Observing figures like Aaron Ammons become an alderman and Carol Ammons become state representative sold me on the fact that I too could make a difference from within,” he said. “That’s what I aim to prove to the next person who wants to make a difference; that it’s ‘growth for life,’ and it’s never too late to change.

“Since those mistakes I have gone above and beyond to make a better man of myself. A man that some may never accept, but just because some chose not to accept me for who I am today, it does not, and it will not change who I am,” Tinsley said.

He is running in County Board District 11 against Republican Barbara Burch Rogers. District 11 includes much of Champaign-Urbana north of University Avenue between Prospect Avenue in Champaign and High Cross Road in Urbana.