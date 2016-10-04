Centennial math teacher chosen for state honor

Photo by: Provided Fifth-year Centennial High School math teacher Betsy Alderman has been named the 2017 Outstanding Early Career Educator by the Illinois State Board of Education.

SPRINGFIELD — Betsy Alderman, a fifth-year math teacher at Centennial High School, has been named the 2017 Outstanding Early Career Educator by the Illinois State Board of Education.

She'll be among those honored at ISBE's annual banquet Oct. 22 in Bloomington, where Danville High School's Ted Houpt is among 10 finalists for the state teacher of the year award.

In selecting Alderman, a University of Illinois grad, ISBE judges wrote: "From the day she started teaching at Centennial, Betsy has been an advocate for the ever-growing population of English language learners. She has worked closely with the school's ESL teachers in developing successful strategies to help students succeed in Algebra 2."

She also "shares her collaboration skills with her students, encouraging them to work together and learn from each other. Her teaching focuses on knowing and understanding her students and how they each best learn. Betsy keeps copious notes on each day's activities and refers to them when helping students who are struggling. She offers ways to find additional support, works on key points to remember, and designs mini-lessons that help students find success.

"One of her students sums up Betsy's numerous strengths this way: 'With her determination for greater learning and teaching, I'd be lucky to have another teacher like Ms. Alderman.'"

Alderman will join Houpt and six other area representatives in being honored at ISBE's "Those Who Excel" gala later this month:

In the administrative category, Unit 4 Director of Special Education Elizabeth deGruy will receive a merit award and Danville Kenneth D. Bailey Academy Principal Tracy Cherry will pick up a recognition award.

Guidance counselor Tyler Ferber (Danville North Ridge Middle School) will be honored in the student support personnel category.

Excellence award winners will go to Danville's Rose Gates, a community volunteer, and Randy Pichon, the district's warehouse manager.

Unit 4's Ted Powers will receive a recognition award in the classroom teacher category.

Also, being honored in the team category: the Danville Public Schools Foundation (excellence award) and Unit 4's Student Opportunities for After-School Resources (merit award).