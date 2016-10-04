Champaign man's latest drug conviction brings probation

URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of drug-related convictions was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation for another one.

Wilbert Smith, 66, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Park Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that he had about a gram of heroin in his home when Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers searched it on March 17.

In exchange for his plea, a more serious charge alleging Smith intended to sell the drugs was dismissed.

As part of his probation, Smith was ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said court records show Smith had five drug-related convictions between 1992 and 2009 in Cook and Champaign counties as well as other misdemeanor convictions from the 1970s and a misdemeanor DUI from 2011.