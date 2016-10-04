Danville police seek tips on armed holdup of gas station
DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on North Vermilion Street early Monday.
At 3 a.m., police responded to the call at Circle K, 2606 N. Vermilion St. Criminal Investigations Cmdr. Jane McFadden said two suspects came into the store, wearing black bandanas over their faces. One suspect pointed a black handgun at the clerk demanding money, and the other stood at the door as a lookout.
An undisclosed amount of cash was given to them, and the suspects fled the business heading south.
Both suspects were described as males, about 5-foot-7 to 5-8 tall. One was wearing a gray and black baggy coat and a black ball cap; the other was wearing a black and gray hooded coat.
No shots were fired and the clerk was not harmed.
Danville police ask anyone with information about the crime to call the department at 217-431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
