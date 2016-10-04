Danville teen killed in car accident
DANVILLE — A 16-year-old Danville High School junior was killed in an automobile accident Monday night.
D'nija Nicole Parker of Danville was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m. at Presence United Samaritans emergency room, Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson said today. An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon.
The crash is under investigation by the Danville Police Department and coroner's office.
Parker was on the Vikings basketball team as a sophomore.
This is a developing story
