Probation for Pokemon player who battered men

Photo by: Provided Dylan VanSchoyck

URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted he battered two men, one of them a police officer, in a Champaign city park while drunk and playing Pokemon has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Dylan VanSchoyck, 23, of the 700 block of North Timberview, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated battery for throwing a 63-year-old man to the ground in West Side Park and to kicking a Champaign police officer who came to arrest him for that.

The batteries occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 7 and, according to a police report, VanSchoyck was highly intoxicated.

The first encounter happened when VanSchoyck reportedly told the older man he would give him food if the man allowed VanSchoyck to catch a rare Pokemon character. The victim declined and two parted company but VanSchoyck then turned around, grabbed the man from behind, and threw him to the ground.

When police found him minutes later near State Street and University Avenue, he resisted their efforts to get in the squad car and in the process kicked Officer Dillon Holloway.

As part of his sentence, VanSchoyck was ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said VanSchoyck had prior adult convictions for trespass to vehicle, reckless driving, unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor, and misdemeanor and felony driving under the influence. He also had a juvenile adjudication for aggravated assault.