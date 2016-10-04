Probation for 'Pokemon' player who threw man to ground, kicked cop

Photo by: Provided Dylan VanSchoyck

URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted he committed battery against two men, one of them a police officer, in a Champaign park while drunk and playing "Pokemon Go" has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Dylan VanSchoyck, 23, of the 700 block of North Timberview pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated battery for throwing a 63-year-old man to the ground in West Side Park and kicking a Champaign police officer who came to arrest him after that happened.

The incidents occurred around 3:45 a.m. Aug. 7, and according to a police report, VanSchoyck was highly intoxicated.

The first encounter happened when VanSchoyck reportedly told the older man he would give him food if the man let him catch a rare Pokemon character in the park. The victim declined and two parted ways but VanSchoyck then turned around, grabbed the man from behind and threw him to the ground.

When police found him minutes later near State Street and University Avenue, he resisted their efforts to get in their squad car and in the process kicked Officer Dillon Holloway.

As part of his sentence, VanSchoyck was ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said VanSchoyck had prior adult convictions for trespass to vehicle, reckless driving, unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor, and misdemeanor and felony driving under the influence. He also had a juvenile adjudication for aggravated assault.