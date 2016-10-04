Rantoul man who fired at car gets probation

URBANA — A Rantoul man with no previous criminal record was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation after admitting he fired a gun at a car in Rantoul last year.

Weylin Williams, 21, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Eater Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated discharge of a firearm, admitting that on July 14, 2015, he fired at a passing car in the 700 block of East Sanagamon Avenue.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said officers found the car and its driver hours later in another Rantoul neighborhood. The driver was not cooperative with police, but other witnesses identified Williams as the shooter.

Williams told police he fired in self-defense. Bouse said police did not find a gun.

Williams' sentence was the result of a negotiated agreement between Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava and Champaign attorney Dan Jackson.

In exchange for Williams' plea to the Class 1 felony offense, Solava agreed to dismiss other cases alleging that he possessed a controlled substance in 2016 and cannabis last year.