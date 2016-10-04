Top of the Morning, Oct. 4, 2016

Turns out Arnold Palmer wasn’t the only legendary golfer to swing by Champaign-Urbana during the prime of his career.

Sunday’s article triggered an email from reader Ty Clapper, who reminded me that seven-time major champ Sam Snead played the Champaign Country Club in 1965. Snead, a close friend and business partner of local golfing standout Cy Vaughn, went against representatives from several area courses.

Champaign’s club champ, John Mulliken, “played Sam tight for the first nine,” said Clapper, who was in attendance, “then Sam ran away with it on the back nine.”

Mulliken won the Twin City in 1962 — as a 16-year-old — and ’66. His older brother, Bill Mulliken, won Olympic swimming gold in Rome in 1960.

Online audience: What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,382,913 pageviews:

TOP NEWS STORIES

1. ‘Spilled drink’ triggered Campustown shooting

2. Teen wanted in campus shooting now in custody

3. Special report: How Robbie Patton got out of prison

SPORTS STORIES

1. High school football scoreboard: Sept. 30, 2016

2. Tate: We’ve been here before

3. Tate: Some positives in this Illini loss

VIDEOS

1. Campustown shootings video

2. Shooting Victim Speaks

3. Brandon Collier sentenced to 60 years

PHOTO GALLERIES

1. Campustown Shooting

2. Press conference: Campustown shooting

3. Gregory Houser arraignment