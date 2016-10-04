UI's freshman class is among 5 biggest in country

URBANA — This year's freshman class at the University of Illinois is among the five largest in the country and bigger than any in its peer group except the University of Texas.

The student body, totaling 44,880, makes Illinois the seventh-biggest public university campus in the country, UI officials said Monday.

The campus has grown by about 1 percent a year for several decades, not always intentionally, and mostly at the undergraduate level, said Charles Tucker, vice provost for undergraduate education and innovation.

Any future growth will likely come at the master's-degree level or through online programs, Tucker said during an enrollment update for the Senate Executive Committee on Monday.

UI President Tim Killeen asked the three campuses to develop plans to grow by 10 to 15 percent over the next six years. A campus committee drew up a plan to expand by up to 20 percent, in terms of degrees awarded, but little of that would be at the undergraduate level, Tucker said. The campus is close to capacity for undergraduate residential enrollment, he said.

New online or graduate programs in business, information sciences, engineering, media, social work and the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine could generate enrollment of more than 6,300 students, Tucker said.

Enrollment and applications continued on a record pace this year, with the largest freshman class in the UI's history, 7,593 students. But even more turned down the UI.

"That number is growing larger and larger," said Keith Marshall, vice provost and director of enrollment management. "We have plenty of qualified students. If we have any issues on this campus, it is a yield issue."

Yield among in-state students is up to 43 percent this year, but it's been flat or falling for other groups, Tucker said.

One reason is that students are simply applying to more schools, commonly 10 to 12, he said.

But historically, financial concerns have been an impediment. The campus has beefed up its financial aid over the last decade to more than $80 million annually, he said.

Most of that is need-based, but colleges also target some of it to high-performing students, he said. The UI increased scholarships this year for students admitted to the Campus Honors Program, which was "enormously helpful," said Professor Kim Graber.

Other enrollment tidbits:

— The UI ranks eighth among all top public universities in ACT scores for its "middle 50th" percentile of enrolled students, ranging from 26 to 32. Marshall said the average freshman class at schools that rank above the UI is about 4,700 students, so "we managed to do that with 3,000 more freshmen."

— In terms of in-state enrollment, the UI ranks third in the Big Ten, after Rutgers and Nebraska, with 73.1 percent in 2015.

— More than 20 percent of this year's freshmen are first-generation college students, and about 20 percent are from underrepresented minorities.

— Graduation rates for black and Hispanic students have risen over time, shrinking a gap with white and Asian-American students from 22 percent in 2000 to about 11 percent now.