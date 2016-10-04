UPDATE: Danville teen killed in car accident

DANVILLE — A 16-year-old Danville girl was killed when her vehicle smashed into a building shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

D’nija Nicole Parker of Danville was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m. Monday at Presence United Samaritan Medical Center in Danville, according to Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson.

Our DHS family and community mourn the loss of DNija Parker.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and hearts. pic.twitter.com/WQdTL2Kh0V — Danville High School (@DanvilleHS) October 4, 2016

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said the accident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Griggs and Beards streets in Danville when Ms. Parker’s car struck a building at 915 Griggs St.

Three passengers, all females ages 17, 16, and 15, were outside the car when police arrived and the driver, Ms. Parker, was still in the vehicle. The Danville Fire Department was called to extricate Mr. Parker from the smashed vehicle.

All were rushed to the hospital, where Ms. Parker was pronounced dead, two passengers were treated and released, and the third was transferred to an Urbana hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

According to Thomason, the cause of the single-vehicle accident is unknown, and police continue their investigation are awaiting additional information from the coroner’s office. The names of the passengers are not being released by Danville police because of their ages.

This is a developing story