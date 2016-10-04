Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Urbana house fire likely an arson

Urbana house fire likely an arson
| Subscribe

More Local

Urbana house fire likely an arson

Tue, 10/04/2016 - 7:28am | Mary Schenk
10-4-16 113Broadway Fire.JPG
Photo by: John Dixon
Urbana firefighters exit a house at 1304 N Broadway Ave. in Urbana, after extinguishing a basement fire there on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, 2016. Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said the fire was being investigated as an arson, and that Urbana police had two suspects in custody. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

URBANA - Urbana fire officials believe a fire in a house for sale was intentionally set Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said two young men were in custody and being questioned about a fire discovered just before 7 a.m. in the house at 1304 N. Broadway Ave., near Crystal Lake Park.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the single-story ranch house about 6:45 a.m. Firefighters forced their way in and found fire in the basement of the unoccupied home.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control but remained at the house to investigate.

No one was physically injured. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments