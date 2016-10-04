Urbana house fire likely an arson

Photo by: John Dixon Urbana firefighters exit a house at 1304 N Broadway Ave. in Urbana, after extinguishing a basement fire there on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, 2016. Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said the fire was being investigated as an arson, and that Urbana police had two suspects in custody. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

URBANA - Urbana fire officials believe a fire in a house for sale was intentionally set Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said two young men were in custody and being questioned about a fire discovered just before 7 a.m. in the house at 1304 N. Broadway Ave., near Crystal Lake Park.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the single-story ranch house about 6:45 a.m. Firefighters forced their way in and found fire in the basement of the unoccupied home.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control but remained at the house to investigate.

No one was physically injured.