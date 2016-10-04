Urbana house fire likely an arson
URBANA - Urbana fire officials believe a fire in a house for sale was intentionally set Tuesday morning.
Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said two young men were in custody and being questioned about a fire discovered just before 7 a.m. in the house at 1304 N. Broadway Ave., near Crystal Lake Park.
A passerby saw smoke coming from the single-story ranch house about 6:45 a.m. Firefighters forced their way in and found fire in the basement of the unoccupied home.
Firefighters quickly had the fire under control but remained at the house to investigate.
No one was physically injured.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.