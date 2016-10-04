Urbana man admits drug charge, gets probation
URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had cannabis to sell when he was arrested earlier this year in Champaign has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Joseph L. Reed, 29, of the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, admitting he had just over an ounce in a car in north Champaign on Jan. 16.
Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said officers went to the parking lot of the American Legion at 704 N. Hickory St., C, and could smell cannabis emanating from a car. They found several bags of cannabis in the car that weighed a total of 29 grams, along with Reed's identification.
Reed was also ordered to pay fines, fees and costs of more than $1,000.
Clifton agreed to dismiss other charges alleging Reed had cocaine and hydrocodone intended for sale.
Clifton said Reed had prior convictions for theft, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.